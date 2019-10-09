FLOYD KNOBS — New Albany showed up defensively in its 1-0 boys' soccer win over Jeffersonville in the opening round of the Floyd Central Sectional on Tuesday.
In the opening half, Jeffersonville came out strong and looked to be playing a little looser than the Bulldogs.
New Albany began to dictate the action 15 minutes into the match and, by the 20th minute, Hayden Krebs put the Bulldogs on the board with what would be the games only goal.
After grabbing the 1-0 lead, New Albany got comfortable with possessing the ball and didn't leave Jeffersonville much opportunity. In the second half, the Bulldogs dominated the ball and didn't allow the Red Devils to get a hot.
"We weathered their early storm, and was able to get settled," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. "We didn't give them too many great scoring chances, where I feel like we had several. I think missing Mehari Milton tonight hurt us, I feel like he would of punched a couple in. Overall I'm proud of the guys, this is my first sectional win; it's good to get the monkey off my back."
New Albany (9-3-5) will have a quick turnaround and take on Columbus East, a 3-0 winner against Seymour, in Wednesday's semifinals.
"We train hard all year on fitness," Coach Dickman said. "Our guys know, you can't play this game if you're not fit. It would have been great to have a day of rest in-between but the good new is, whoever we play is in the same situation. We a lot of good guys our bench is deep, we'll be ready and I think we'll be fine."
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
NEW ALBANY 1, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
New Albany 1 0—1
Jeffersonville 0 0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
N — Hayden Krebs, 20th minute.
