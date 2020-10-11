SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville couldn't hang onto a 1-0 halftime lead as Columbus East rallied for a 2-1 win in Saturday night's Class 3A Seymour Sectional final.
It was the second straight title for the Olympians, who denied the Red Devils their first championship since 2012. East (9-2-7) will face Terre Haute South (11-5-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Seymour Regional semifinals.
Jeff took the early lead when Konnor Kimmel scored off Josh Walters' assist in the 17th minute. It remained 1-0 Red Devils through halftime.
East's Branson Young netted the equalizer in the 52nd minute.
Later in the half, Brody Copas scored the game-winning goal.
Jeffersonville ends its season with a 10-4 record.
