New Albany Jeffersonville Soccer Sectional-4.jpg

Jeffersonville midfielder Konnor Kimmel attempts to maneuver around New Albany's Cole Thurston during the first round of sectional play Oct. 8, 2019. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY TYLER STEWART

SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville couldn't hang onto a 1-0 halftime lead as Columbus East rallied for a 2-1 win in Saturday night's Class 3A Seymour Sectional final. 

It was the second straight title for the Olympians, who denied the Red Devils their first championship since 2012. East (9-2-7) will face Terre Haute South (11-5-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Seymour Regional semifinals.

Jeff took the early lead when Konnor Kimmel scored off Josh Walters' assist in the 17th minute. It remained 1-0 Red Devils through halftime. 

East's Branson Young netted the equalizer in the 52nd minute. 

Later in the half, Brody Copas scored the game-winning goal. 

Jeffersonville ends its season with a 10-4 record. 

Tags

Recommended for you