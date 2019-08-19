FLOYDS KNOBS — It was a fast start, but a forgettable finish for Floyd Central on Monday night.
The Highlanders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead — scoring in the 12th minute of the match — against Hoosier Hills Conference-rival and sectional-foe Columbus East. However, it was almost all Olympians after that.
East netted four unanswered goals — two in the first nine minutes of the second half — en route to a 4-1 win.
“I think we got very comfortable after our first goal,” first-year Floyd Central head coach Scott Menne said. “Our first 15 minutes looked great. We were moving the ball, we were shoring up our defense, we were playing compact. But sometimes that happens — kids are kids, they got complacent.”
It was the second straight loss to start the season for Floyd, which fell 4-3 — after leading 3-0 in the first half — to Kentucky Country Day on Saturday night.
Monday night — in a matchup of the last two Sectional 15 champs (East in '17, Floyd last year) — the Highlanders once again got on the scoreboard first, this time when senior Pablo Flores blasted a right-footed shot past East keeper Zach Roberts at the 28-minute, 46-second mark.
Floyd stayed in control until the 26th minute when Highlanders keeper Liam Fitzgerald was whistled for a foul in the box after he battled Christopher Quisenberry for a ball.
Quisenberry’s subsequent successful penalty kick evened up the score, but swung the momentum toward the Olympians.
“Things started to turn for us, obviously, with that PK,” Menne said. “We let them back in the game. We could’ve put the boot on the neck and kept going, kept pushing, but sometimes kids make mistakes.”
East carried that energy into the start of the second half. Just 58 seconds after intermission, Jorge Nieto blasted a shot from about 25 yards out that caught new Floyd keeper Riley Casey flat-footed, and off guard.
Eight minutes later East’s Leyton Erfmeier came up with a long blast of his own, this one from about 30 yards out, that also found the back of the net.
“They were both great strikes, first off, and our goalie got his hands on one of them. Our goalie was probably out of position, I don’t think he was expecting to see long-range [shots],” Menne said.
The Olympians added another goal, off a Ben Romig header, in the 61st minute.
“CE played a different style of soccer tonight than typical. But honestly, our boys know that we can play better. And the way we played against KCD was not the product that we put out here tonight,” Menne said. “So we’re going to go back to work. We’ve got four days of training before our next game.”
The Highlanders (0-2) next play at Bedford North Lawrence at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
