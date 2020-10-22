CLARKSVILLE — The Providence Pioneers enter Saturday’s Class A Evansville North Semistate as, both literally and figuratively, a band of brothers.
“It’s like a family atmosphere here. We’ve got four sets of brothers on our team,” Providence head coach Jake Stengel said. “It’s great for those kids to be a part of it, they enjoy being with their brothers — literally their brothers — and then obviously the family atmosphere on the team too.
“One of our assistant coaches made these for us with Providence FC on it,” Stengel added, showing off a blue band on his wrist. “It stands for Football Club and family. I think that’s what we’re built on and that’s what Providence stands for for me.”
The Pioneers hope to keep the family together for at least two more weekends.
Saturday, second-ranked Providence (15-3) will take on No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran (12-7) at 4 p.m. ET at Evansville North. The two teams met during the regular season with the Pioneers clipping the Saints 3-1 Sept. 19 in Indianapolis. If Providence wins the rematch it will advance to next weekend’s IHSAA State Finals for the third time in program history.
The Pioneers’ brotherly duos consist of forwards Luke Hesse, a senior, and Quentin Hesse, a freshman; senior midfielder Evan Scott and freshman goalie Charlie Scott; senior defender Joshua Gettelfinger and sophomore forward Noah Gettelfinger; and senior defender Edgardo Martinez and sophomore forward Cristobal Martinez.
“The chemistry between all of them is good,” junior midfielder Billy Hoke said after scoring the game-winning goal in the Pioneers’ 3-2 triumph over Jac-Cen-Del in last Saturday’s Providence Regional final. “They just seem to know where they’re going to be at all times. Like Quentin and Luke, they make good combination plays up top.”
Indeed the Hesses have been very potent up front this season for the Pioneers, who have outscored their opponents 96-23.
They continued to prove that last Saturday night, when both brothers netted goals in the win over the Eagles.
“As a freshman you don’t have the leadership role, but Coach told me at the start of the week that there’s no pressure on me, so I don’t need to be nervous so I can just play my heart out,” Quentin Hesse said afterward. “Coach said, ‘Find someone to play for.’ My brother’s a senior, so I play for him because I don’t want his season to be over, so I fight as hard as I can.”
That sentiment made the post-match celebration even more meaningful for the younger Hesse last week.
“I’ve always been watching from the stands and I’ve been so eager to come here and play with him because I knew I would be a freshman and he would be a senior, so I was anticipating it for so long,” Quentin Hesse said. “Now that I’m here I just want to make it up to him to be a good part of this team. A good role player, but also a person who can help lead us to wins.”
While familiarity has helped build the Pioneers’ collective bond, a little proximity hasn’t hurt either.
”It’s awesome because me, Luke, Evan and Charlie, we all live in the same neighborhood so we go out and we play together,” Quentin Hesse said. “We all have so much chemistry together, it’s insane. That’s what really helps. We know what each other can do and we communicate well, so it definitely helps to have that connection.”
