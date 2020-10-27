BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers are doing it with defense

CLARKSVILLE — There’s an old saying in football that goes “offense wins games, defense wins championships.”
The same can be said in futbol.
We’ll see if it holds true Saturday morning, when No. 2 Providence (16-3) takes on top-ranked Argos (18-3-1) in the Class A state final at Fishers High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The two teams have combined for a whopping 206 goals (Argos 107, Providence 99) while allowing only 43 (Providence 23, Argos 20) this season.
Last year, the Dragons yielded a mere 20 goals en route to their first state title. The Pioneers, meanwhile, gave up 31 in their 13-8 campaign, which ended with a 3-0 loss in the regional final.
With the return of Luke Hesse up front and Evan Scott in the midfield, Providence entered this season with some holes to fill on D.
“I feel like our defense has tremendously improved from the beginning of the season,” senior center back Jericho Brooks said. “We work way better as a team now. We’ve learned to pinch in and spread out when it’s the right time to do it. We’ve definitely improved.”
Brooks anchors the Pioneers’ defense, along with junior A.J. Richards.
“Jericho and A.J., I think they’ve developed a little bit of a partnership this year just from playing together so much,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “It’s taken them time to get together, and obviously two of our loses they didn’t play together, A.J. was quarantined for two of them, so that didn’t help us.”
Both Brooks and Richards played offense early in their careers at Providence.
“We got to a point where it was going to be challenging for them to start, based on the attacking ability that we had, and we gave them a chance. We said, ‘Hey we’re going to need center backs in the next couple of years,’” Stengel said.
“With Luke Hesse up top, forward isn’t really a struggle for us,” Brooks added of the senior forward who has scored 40 goals this season for the Pioneers.
Brooks played an outside back role last year while Richards had some “big games for us at center back,” Stengel said.
Both moved to center back full-time this season.
“Those guys have done a great job,” Stengel said. “They’ve had to learn the position on the fly. ... They’ve played club in the past, but have never been defenders on their club team, so they’ve had to learn that while they’re at Providence.
“It’s not perfect, but as long as you can learn and continue to get better that’s all we can ask for. And they’re getting better at the right time, it seems like.”
The Pioneers’ D is fortified by senior right back Josh Gettelfinger and junior left back David Wade.
While Brooks and Richards are both around 6-foot with sturdy builds, Gettelfinger is 5-3 and Wade 5-5.
“It’s good to have some speed on the outside and some strength in the middle. Even him,” Brooks said, motioning to Gettelfinger, “he’s small but he’s strong.”
“He has unbelievable speed,” Stengel added about Gettelfinger. “Not the biggest size, but he makes up for it in the fact that he’s been disregarded for his size probably his entire life and he likes to make up for that with his speed. He’s an incredible trainer, probably the strongest kid on the team per pound. He’s got unbelievable fitness and quickness.”
“I use everything to my advantage. Even though I don’t have the height, I do have the speed, so that makes up for a lot,” Gettelfinger added.
Wade played in the midfield earlier this season, but moved back to defense when the Pioneers had some players in quarantine due to COVID-19.
Both Brooks and Gettelfinger, who have played together for four years, say that the key to good defense is communication.
“It’s good to know what each other’s going to do without even having to say it,” Brooks said.
The Pioneers hope that continues Saturday.
“The keys will be communication, possessing in the midfield and playing our wing, playing out wide, and not letting balls go over our defense’s head,” Brooks said. “Because they’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of height, a lot of strength, which could hurt us.”