BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers are paced by their fantastic 4 seniors

CLARKSVILLE — Although significantly smaller than last year, this season’s senior class has been a very memorable one for Jake Stengel.
“This is the first group that I’ve had in my four years, they’re very special to me,” the fourth-year Providence head coach said. “I’ve known about those guys playing soccer years before they were even freshmen, so it’s been a long time watching those guys grow up. It’s been special to see them grow into the team that we are.”
Where the Pioneers currently are, thanks to the play and leadership of the senior quartet of Billy Hoke, Lazlo Langness, A.J. Richards and David Wade, is one win away from a second straight appearance in the Class A state final.
Third-ranked Providence (14-3-3) will face No. 18 Cascade (13-5-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday evening in the Evansville North Semistate, which will be played at Evansville Central.
The Pioneers graduated 10 seniors, six of whom were starters, off the team that outlasted Argos 2-1 in last year’s state championship match. This season, though, they have only four.
“I feel like what we lack in quantity, we definitely make up for in quality,” Wade said.
“We’ve been playing together most of our lives, even out of Providence, when we were younger,” Richards said. “So we’ve just got a really tight bond.”
Each has had a significant impact on the team, but in different ways.
Hoke, a 5-foot-9 senior midfielder, has become the Pioneers’ go-to scorer. After tallying five goals (sixth on the squad), 10 assists (tied for second) and 20 points (fifth) last year, Hoke has had a huge senior season with 17 goals, 15 assists and 49 points — all of which lead the team.
“Obviously with no true goal-scorer at the beginning of the year, Billy knew he was going to have to score more and assist more,” Stengel said of Hoke, who had two goals in Providence’s 5-2 triumph over Forest Park in a regional final last Saturday. “He’s definitely filled that role and taken a lot of teams’ best hits. He’s taken double-teams and triple-teams in some games just to try to limit his scoring. Credit to him for putting the goals away when he needs to and getting the assists that we need, too. It’s just important to him that we win. He doesn’t care how it happens, it just matters that we win. So whatever he has to do to win he’s happy to do.”
Langness, Hoke’s running mate who is also a 5-9 midfielder, has picked up his production late in the season. After totaling two goals and eight assists as a junior, Langness has five goals and six assists in only 14 matches this year.
“I think it’s taken Lazlo some time. He had two COVID quarantines last year and this year, so it’s taken him the whole season almost to get into the right mindset and to get into the flow of the season,” Stengel said of Langness, who had a goal and an assist in the regional final and two goals and an assist in the regional semifinal last week.
Meanwhile Wade, a 5-6 defender, has helped helm a defense that has allowed only 21 goals while posting eight shutouts.
“David’s been solid ever since we put him into a starting role last year,” Stengel said. “He’s been a solid outside back for us. He’s got a lot of experience and he’s very level-headed. He really communicates well with all the players. He’s a captain this year for that reason, because he speaks so well with the other players. And he’s confident and he does his job, all that we can ask him to do.”
Then there’s Richards, a 6-0 defender. The returning starter suffered a season-ending broken right leg in the fifth match against Jasper.
“It was a 50-50 ball around midfield and we were both going for it. It was a good challenge, we both were kicking for it. I kicked real hard and so did he, I guess my leg just couldn’t take it. It just snapped,” Richards recalled last Saturday.
After initially believing it was just a significant bruise, Richards was shocked when he was told his leg was broken.
“I felt my heart drop,” he said. “The doctor came in and said, ‘You don’t need surgery, but it’s broken so you’re most-likely done for the season.’ That was just really hard because it’s my senior season, I was looking forward to playing it out with my friends. It’s not even about winning at this point, it’s just to keep going with your friends, because that’s just what it’s all about, just being with the team.”
“I was gutted for A.J. not being able to play his senior season,” Stengel said. “But I think the other guys are making up for it and getting us to the right level that we expect to be at.”
In Richards’ stead, Wade, junior Jackson Kaiser and freshman Drew Kelly have played larger roles.
“Drew’s been playing really well, he’s a freshman, so this is big-time for him,” Richards said. “And Jackson (Kaiser)’s been also performing well. He’s kind of stepped in as the leader role because he’s older. He’s been communicating a lot, telling them what to do and just guiding them back there.”
“I feel like we’ve all stepped up and we just kind of filled the hole that he left. It’s honestly just a group effort,” Wade added.
Richards, though, is still an active presence on the Providence sideline.
“It’s a lot scarier on the bench, because I know I can’t do anything about it. I feel like I see the game differently from on the bench,” he said. “I see a lot of opportunities that they don’t see on the field and I can’t do anything about it. It just scares me on the inside, but when they start doing good it also feels good because we can celebrate on the bench a little more.”
Richards and his classmates hope to have more to celebrate Saturday.