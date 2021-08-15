CLARKSVILLE — Providence began defense of its state title with a 4-1 win over visiting Louisville Butler on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium.
Four different players found the net for the Pioneers, the reigning Class A state champs.
Quentin Hesse, Luke Jorden, Drew Kelly and Nathan Coker scored goals while Billy Hoke dished out a pair of assists for Providence. In goal, sophomore netminder Charlie Scott recorded five saves.
The Pioneers (1-0) next host Charlestown at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
