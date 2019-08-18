RAMSEY — Evan Scott tallied two goals to lead Providence to a 5-0 win over host North Harrison in the season-opener for both Saturday.
William Lutgens, Billy Hoke and Luke Hesse also netted goals for the Pioneers.
Ryan Drury, Alex Lancaster and AJ Richards added assists for Providence, which received a shutout in goal from Jacob Braswell.
The Pioneers (1-0) next play at Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
KCD EDGES FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Kentucky Country Day netted a trio of second-half goals to rally for a 4-3 win over host Floyd Central in the Highlanders' season-opener Saturday night.
Floyd scored three goals — by Ashton Ochsner, Kyle Rippy and Omar Villegas — in the first 30 minutes to build an early lead. The Bearcats, however, tallied late in the first half and then scored twice in the first 4 minutes of the second half to knot it up. It remained tied until the 77th minute, when KCD netted the game-winning goal.
"Floyd Central looked very effective at times and vulnerable at times," Highlanders coach Scott Menne said. "[It was a] great first game against a ranked opponent to get our season underway."
Floyd (0-1) hosts Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference match at 6 p.m. Monday night.
KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Kentucky Country Day 1 3—4
Floyd Central 3 0—3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
Floyd Central — Ashton Ochsner (Kyle Rippy assist), 21st minute.
Floyd Central — Rippy (Ochsner assist), 26th.
Floyd Central — Omar Villegas, 30th.
KCD — 33rd.
Second half
KCD — 41st.
KCD — 44th.
KCD — 77th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots: KCD 9, FC 6.
Fouls: FC 13.
Saves: FC — Liam Fitzgerald 5.
Records: KCD 1-1, FC 0-1.
Junior varsity: KCD 2, FC 1.
