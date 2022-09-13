BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers, Bulldogs play to scoreless tie

NEW ALBANY — In a matchup of area heavyweights, neither could deliver the knockout blow Tuesday night.
Class 2A No. 14 Providence and host New Albany played to a 0-0 draw at Green Valley.
“Obviously a really intense game. Both teams, I thought, really wanted to win,” Pioneers coach Jake Stengel said. “We knew we had to meet their effort level because it was their Senior Night, the guys knew that going in. We have a lot of seniors, so I think it was the same thing — they don’t want to lose (either). I’m extremely proud of the effort. Defensively, I thought we did a good job. We didn’t give them much, besides free kicks and long throw-ins, so I’m happy there.”
“We always know that Providence is going to come out and play us tough. You’ve got a little rivalry there, so we expected them to play the way they did,” Bulldogs coach Josh Dickman said. “I felt like we got a little unfortunate — we had several (shots) within inches of finding the back of the net, but that’s the way it goes. Our defense played really well, didn’t really feel too threatened too often. They had a couple good chances, but for the most part we had the ball and had the better of it.”
It was the second straight season Providence and New Albany played to a tie. Last year, the Pioneers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to salvage a 2-2 deadlock on their Senior Night.
Tuesday night’s match was played mostly in the midfield.
The Bulldogs, though, had a few near-misses on goal after intermission.
“For about 25 minutes there at the start of the second half I thought for sure we were going to get one in there,” Dickman said. “But give them credit, they’re always going to play hard. Jake does a great job with those boys. Charlie (Scott) played great in the goal and (defender) Drew Kelly did his usual stuff back there, he always plays tough. They’re a good team ... we enjoy playing them.”
It was the fourth clean sheet of the season for Scott, Providence’s junior goalkeeper.
“He commanded the box well, I think. He didn’t really get caught out many times,” Stengel said of Scott, who finished with seven saves. “They’re always dangerous on set pieces, so credit to him for controlling the box and communicating well.”
Meanwhile it was the sixth clean sheet, and the second in a row, for New Albany junior goalie Zach Fleming, whose team has been beset by injuries recently. Bulldogs leading scorer Gus Dickman, who missed the previous four matches after being involved in an automobile accident, made his return against the Pioneers.
“We’re still beat up a little bit, we’re trying to get some guys back,” Coach Dickman said. “This was the first game back for Kurt (Geron) and first game back for Gus. We were missing Ollie (Dickman) tonight and missing Aden (Gray), so we’re still trying to put together the best we can with some of our key guys being out or injured.”
Both teams will be back in action in rivalry matches Thursday night.
The Pioneers (5-3-1) host Jeffersonville while the Bulldogs (5-3-3) entertain Floyd Central.