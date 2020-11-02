BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers capture 1st state title

FISHERS — The third time was the charm for Providence.
The Pioneers, who lost their two previous trips to the IHSAA State Finals, made amends Saturday.
Second-ranked Providence edged No. 1, and defending state champion, Argos 2-1 in the Class A state final at Fishers High School. The Pioneers previously lost 1-0 to Guerin Catholic in 2013 and 4-0 to Mishawaka Marian in 2016.
“I think our kids were really hungry. They’d fought through all the adversity of COVID and really wanted to end it on a positive note,” said Providence head coach Jake Stengel, who was an assistant on the 2016 squad.
The two teams came in having combined for 204 goals (Argos 105, Providence 99) on the season, but the first half of the state final was scoreless.
Five minutes into the second half, though, Dragons senior forward Tomas Gutierrez took a centering pass from Michael Richard and deposited a shot in the top right corner of the net to put Argos on top 1-0.
The Pioneers (17-3) wasted little time — two minutes to be exact — in responding as senior Luke Hesse received a pass from his brother, Quentin, settled the ball, dribbled to his right, turned and fired a shot into the upper left corner of the net for the equalizer. It was Hesse’s 41st goal of the season and the 83rd of his career.
“I think the first goal for them kind of helped break the ice,” Stengel said. “We’ve had goals scored on us this year and had to come back several times, so that was nothing new.”
The match remained 1-all until the 66th minute when 6-foot-1 senior forward Edward Bobkoskie headed home Evan Scott’s free kick.
“It’s kind of a running joke of him not wanting to head the ball, even though he’s one of our tallest players. But he just thought in the moment that was the right thing to do,” Stengel said.
Goalie Jacob Braswell and the Providence defense held on from there as the Pioneers ended a 14-game unbeaten streak for Argos (18-4-1) and also snapped the Dragons’ 13-match postseason win streak.
The match was the final one for Providence seniors Josh Gettelfinger, Jericho Brooks, Clayton Furnish, Edgardo Martinez, Dominic LaDuke, Jacob Russell, Bobkoskie, Braswell, Scott and Hesse.
“These guys believed in their team. We had a real family atmosphere and nobody wanted to let anybody down. ... The team camaraderie is something I’ll remember from this year,” Stengel said. “There were key moments in games that they were able to stick together and get goals when they needed them. And, we had the fortune to win a couple of close games.
“Obviously it’s a season we’re not going forget anytime soon.”