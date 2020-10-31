BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers claim 1st state title

FISHERS — The third time was the charm for Providence.
The Pioneers, who lost their two previous trips to the IHSAA State Finals, made amends Saturday.
Second-ranked Providence edged No. 1, and defending state champion, Argos 2-1 in the Class A state final at Fishers High School. The Pioneers previously lost 1-0 to Guerin Catholic in 2013 and 4-0 to Mishawaka Marian in 2016.
Providence's third finals appearance was scoreless through the first half before the Dragons' Tomas Gutierrez took a centering pass from Michael Richard and deposited a shot into the top right corner of the net in the 45th minute.
The Pioneers (17-3) wasted little time — two minutes to be exact — in responding as senior Luke Hesse received a pass from Evan Scott, settled the ball, dribbled to his right and fired a shot into the upper left corner of the net. The equalizer was the 41st goal of the season for Hesse.
The match remained 1-all until the 66th minute when Edward Bobkoskie headed home Scott's free kick.
While the victory gave Providence its first-ever state title, the loss ended a 14-game unbeaten streak for Argos (18-4-1) and also snapped the Dragons' 13-match postseason win streak.