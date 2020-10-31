You are the owner of this article.
BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers claim 1st state title

10-31-20_Argos-v-Providence_B-Soc-State_44745.jpg

Providence players hoist the state championship trophy after the Pioneers' 2-1 victory over Argos in Saturday's Class A state final at Fishers High School.  

FISHERS — The third time was the charm for Providence. 

The Pioneers, who lost their two previous trips to the IHSAA State Finals, made amends Saturday. 

Second-ranked Providence edged No. 1, and defending state champion, Argos 2-1 in the Class A state final at Fishers High School. The Pioneers previously lost 1-0 to Guerin Catholic in 2013 and 4-0 to Mishawaka Marian in 2016. 

10-31-20_Argos-v-Providence_B-Soc-State_45442.jpg

Providence freshman Quentin Hesse attacks the ball during the Pioneers' 2-1 victory over Argos in Saturday's Class A state final at Fishers High School.

Providence's third finals appearance was scoreless through the first half before the Dragons' Tomas Gutierrez took a centering pass from Michael Richard and deposited a shot into the top right corner of the net in the 45th minute. 

The Pioneers (17-3) wasted little time — two minutes to be exact — in responding as senior Luke Hesse received a pass from Evan Scott, settled the ball, dribbled to his right and fired a shot into the upper left corner of the net. The equalizer was the 41st goal of the season for Hesse. 

The match remained 1-all until the 66th minute when Edward Bobkoskie headed home Scott's free kick. 

While the victory gave Providence its first-ever state title, the loss ended a 14-game unbeaten streak for Argos (18-4-1) and also snapped the Dragons' 13-match postseason win streak. 

10-31-20_Argos-v-Providence_B-Soc-State_45418.jpg

Providence senior Luke Hesse attempts a shot on goal during the Pioneers' 2-1 victory over Argos in the Class A state final Saturday at Fishers High School.  

