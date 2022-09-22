BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers, Dragons play to 0-0 tie

SELLERSBURG — In a matchup of new sectional foes, Class 2A No. 14 Providence and host Silver Creek played to a scoreless draw on a windy Thursday evening.
“You always want to win, you never want to lose, I know it sounds cliche, but it is what it is. It’s a decent result,” said Dragons head coach Tim Quakenbush, whose team had its eight-match win streak snapped. “I figured they would try to possess (the ball) on us, and they did. Defensively, we’ve been like that all year long where we’ve been able to fend off. We’re a much better defensive team than we were last year.”
The Pioneers scored five first-half goals en route to a 5-0 win over Creek at Murphy Stadium last year, when Providence went on to finish as the runner-up in Class A.
“I thought Silver Creek played extremely well,” Pioneers head coach Jake Stengel said. “Last year we got on them pretty early, I think we had five goals in the first half. We couldn’t get that this year, they kept the game close the whole way. Credit to their guys, I thought they played really well.”
Thursday’s contest may have been a preview of a sectional matchup as Providence has moved up to 2A this year due to the IHSAA’s “success factor.”
“We told our guys, ‘The sectional’s different this year than it has been (in) years past. There’s good teams that can beat us any day,’” said Stengel, whose team won its 10th straight Class A sectional title last year. “They can’t come out not prepared to play. Every moment matters, I think you can’t waste opportunities — we wasted too many opportunities tonight and that was the result.”
The Pioneers (7-3-2) had several chances Thursday evening, but couldn’t convert them against Creek keeper Luke Wilson.
“Luke’s been playing really well all year long. (He) knows how to command the game, he’s a very smart player,” Quakenbush said.
It was the fourth shutout, and third in a row, for Wilson.
The Dragons (9-3-1) had far fewer chances against Providence keeper Charlie Scott.
“We found some opportunities, we just didn’t make it happen,” Quakenbush said. “I honestly thought the wind was a big factor in both halves.”
It was the seventh shutout, and fourth in a row, for the Pioneers and Scott.
“Defensively I thought our guys were solid,” Stengel said. “They only allowed maybe one or two opportunities. The possession was good, I just thought we didn’t capitalize in some different scenarios where I thought we could’ve scored — that’s how it goes.”
Now we’ll have to wait and see if the Pioneers and Dragons get a rematch in next month’s Providence Sectional. The IHSAA will release sectional pairings Sunday evening.
“I’m sure they’re looking to playing us again, as we are them, in the sectionals,” Quakenbush said.
“Our guys are frustrated, and they should be, but they’ll come back ready here in two weeks,” Stengel said.