CLARKSVILLE — To be the champ you’ve got to beat the champ.
Providence has that opportunity at 11 a.m. this morning when the second-ranked Pioneers (16-3) face No. 1, and defending state champion, Argos (18-3-1) in the IHSAA Class A state final at Fishers High School.
“If you want to win a state championship, in my opinion, you want to go through the best teams. I think we’ve got the two best teams, it seemed like throughout the year, in the state final here, so our guys are really excited,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “We’ve been to the state finals before, but we haven’t been successful. They have been, so that’s going to have to be something we can adapt to early in the game.
“It’s a new site for us, we’ve never played at Fishers and Argos has, so they have a lot more of a comfort level than we’re going to have. But it doesn’t matter, it’s a one-gamer, you only have to win one on the day and our guys are definitely excited to go do that.”
In the Pioneers’ previous two State Finals appearances, they lost 1-0 to Guerin Catholic in 2013 and 4-0 to Mishawaka Marian in 2016, when Providence’s 10 seniors were in the eighth grade.
“We just have a lot of talented seniors that want to go out in their last game on top,” Stengel said.
Six of those seniors — goalie Jacob Braswell, forward Edward Bobkoskie, defender Jericho Brooks, defender Josh Gettelfinger, forward Luke Hesse and midfielder Evan Scott — start while Brooks, Hesse and Scott are the team captains.
Hesse paces the Pioneers in goals (40) and points (90) while Scott has 16 goals, a team-high 16 assists and 48 points.
Bobkoskie, who returned to the area after spending much of his life in South Korea, has 11 goals, eight assists and 30 points.
“What a treasure he’s been,” Stengel said. “He’s only given us two years, but he’s really taken our team to the next level. He gave us a lot of speed and ability with the ball that we might not have had without him.
“He’s really gotten a long with the guys and become part of the family. Hopefully he’ll look back on his time and cherish the two years that he got with us.”
Brooks, a center back with six goals and 13 points; Gettelfinger, a right back, and Braswell, who has 61 saves and five shutouts this season, anchor the other side of the field.
“We definitely have a lot of team chemistry,” Brooks said.
Senior midfielders Jacob Russell and Dominic LaDuke are key reserves.
“(LaDuke) plays more on the defensive side, so he gives other players, like Billy (Hoke) and Lazlo (Langness) and Evan, the ability to go forward, because he’ll sit back and protect the center backs a little bit,” Stengel said. “He’s an important part whenever he can get some minutes.”
The team’s other two seniors, midfielder Clayton Furnish and forward Edgardo Martinez, have combined for three goals, three assists and nine points this season for the Pioneers, who have their sights set on the program’s first state championship.
“It was always in the back of our heads, especially this year we knew we were going to be good working as a team, but you never really see it coming,” Brooks said. “When it gets here it’s always a shock.”
