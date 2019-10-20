CLARKSVILLE — Jac-Cen Del's Tim Defranne got an early goal 11 minutes into the action, but that was the least of the problems that came about for Providence during Saturday night's Class A Providence Regional final.
The Pioneers went lost goalkeeper Jacob Braswell to a red card just past the 20th minute. Despite playing a man down, the Pioneers took an aggressive approach the remainder of the first half but came up empty.
Providence had the possession edge and created more than a handful of scoring opportunities, but Jac-Cen-Del keeper Nathan Hoffman was up to the task against some quality shots attempts and the Eagles prevailed 3-0.
"We just, since we went down a man, we knew we had to get one back," junior Evan Scott said. "It was a high-risk, high-reward thing. We sent more numbers forward and left our defense exposed. We just couldn't get one."
Providence coach Jake Stengel couldn't question the effort from his players.
"We give the team three opportunities to score all game and they score on all three," Stengel said. "Obviously the red card was a turning point. I don't agree that it was a red card. Nothing I can do about it obviously. Nothing the kids can do about it. It's a call the referee makes and you have to accept it.
The Eagles were granted a penalty kick early in the second half following some physical back-and-forth after possession changed hands inside the box. Fred Terhorst put it away for a 2-0 lead that made a Pioneers' comeback even tougher.
Jac-Cen-Del coach Derek Jones was thrilled to knock off Providence, a team that had won regional titles in three straight and seven of the past eight seasons.
"Unfortunately, the red card changed the circumstances for us. I hate to see that under any circumstances. You always want the game to finish in 11 versus 11 and each team be able to give their best effort. The second goal, the PK, that was a difference-maker for us," Jones said.
Defranne added the Eagles' third goal from long range late in the second half.
"Providence is an experienced team, it has a lot of tradition. We have a huge amount of respect for them. So we knew we'd have a tough road ahead of us and figured they would get more scoring opportunities than us. If we could score first on them, we thought we'd have a chance, just to be able to hold defensively," Jones said.
Stengel will return a large contingent next season, including top two scorers Luke Hesse and Scott. Providence finishes its season 13-8.
"I'm proud of the fight the kids had. They took a PK against them, they took a red card against them and kept fighting the whole game. It was a good effort from Jac-Cen-Del, obviously, they have a good team," Stengel said. "We have 12 juniors, our two leading scorers come back and some defenders. Hopefully we'll be back here next year."
