BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers' goals remain the same

CLARKSVILLE — Its classification may have changed, but the ultimate goal remains the same for Providence.
Coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class A state championship match, the Pioneers have been bumped up to 2A this season because of the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s “Success Factor.”
But just because Providence has moved up, doesn’t mean expectations have gone down.
“(The goal is to) still try to win a state championship,” senior defender Jackson Kaiser said.
After winning the state championship in 2020, the Pioneers were on the cusp of a repeat last year, leading Westview 2-1 with less than 2 minutes to play in the title tilt at IUPUI. However, the Warriors netted the tying goal with 1:36 left in regulation, then tallied once in each of the two overtime periods for a 4-2 triumph.
“It was a tough loss for everyone,” senior forward Cris Martinez said. “I think this year everyone’s motivated to go out here and work — all the boys are. We’re just putting in the work so we can not feel like that again and get a state dub this year.”
“It’s been a big topic of conversation in the offseason, and now as we start the season, to finish and make sure that we’re giving 100-percent effort ‘til the final whistle,” said Jake Stengel, who is entering his fifth year as the Providence head coach. “Obviously we have to get stronger because we didn’t reach the goals that we wanted to last year. I think the kids are excited to get back and play. They ended it on a bad note and they all are hungry to rectify that last game of the season last year and try to not let that happen again.”
In order to make a run at a third straight state final, though, the Pioneers will have to overcome the graduation of four starters from last season’s 15-4-3 state runner-up squad.
Gone are offensive standouts Billy Hoke and Lazlo Langess and defensive stalwarts David Wade and A.J. Richards.
Hoke, a forward-midfielder, paced Providence in goals (18), assists (16) and points (52) last season while Langness led the team in assists (seven) and was fourth in points (17). Meanwhile Wade and Richards (who suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth match) helped anchor a defense that allowed only 25 goals (1.14 per match) last season.
“A big question mark this year is: who’s going to step up and score the goals? We do have goals that we have to account for, and plenty of assists we have to account for with Lazlo being gone as well,” said Stengel, whose team opens the season Saturday at Louisville Butler. “(But) I think we have a lot of guys that can step up.”
All totaled the Pioneers return eight starters from last year’s state final.
Among those is senior forward Luke Jorden, who scored both of Providence’s goals in last year’s state championship and finished the season with 11 goals, five assists and 27 points.
Also back is junior forward Quentin Hesse, the team’s top-returning scorer. As a sophomore, he netted 14 goals and tallied 30 points in only 14 matches due to injury. However Hesse, also a key member of the Providence boys’ basketball team that won the state championship in March, was injured in a preseason scrimmage against New Albany.
“Luke Jorden obviously is somebody we’ll look to as a senior to score a few more (goals),” Stengel said. “And Quentin, if we can keep him healthy, can score goals. He’s done it every year he’s been here, we just need to make sure that we keep him healthy.”
Martinez is the team’s third-leading returning scorer after tallying four goals and two assists in 2021.
Other returning starters include senior midfielder Ethan Richards, junior goalie Charlie Scott and a host of defenders — Kaiser, senior Logan Hutchins, junior Zak Kaelin and sophomore Drew Kelly.
Some others who saw significant playing time last season are senior midfielder Dylan Boggs, senior forward Noah Gettelfinger, junior midfielder Evan McCombs, junior forwards Evan Dickerson and K.J. Bott, sophomore midfielders Nathan Coker and Braden Hoke, sophomore defender Luke Richards and sophomore forward Ben Welp.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming up, sophomores and junior,” Stengel said. “I think we’re probably a little bit deeper this year, we have more guys that returned so the bench is pretty deep. I feel confident we’ll be able to go deep once we get guys back and healthy. It’s just a matter of that happening.”
Providence’s schedule is once again stacked with some of the top teams on both sides of the river, including local 3A foes Floyd Central, New Albany and Jeffersonville.
The postseason, however, will look much different.
“It’ll be a challenge, whether they realize it or not. It’ll be a different challenge, but one we have to be ready for,” Stengel said. “We’re not going to stop trying to develop players and win games just because we’ve moved up a class.”
The Pioneers’ new sectional includes Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison, Salem, Scottsburg and Silver Creek.
“It’s definitely hard because we’ve done so well in one-A recently,” Kaiser said. “We’ve won the sectional 10 times in a row and we’ve went to state two years in a row, so I think 2A’s going to be a rough challenge, but I think we still can do good in it.”
“Of course we’re a little nervous and excited about it, but I think we’re especially excited about it,” Martinez added. “If we make it to state in 2A it’ll be a bigger accomplishment than in one-A. I think we’re all excited for that, to see how far we can get.”
What will it take for the Pioneers to make another deep postseason run?
“It’s going to take working together as a team, staying focused and not being overconfident — we can’t underestimate the opponent,” Martinez said. “Just go out there and play hard, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against.”
“We’re going to have to keep practicing hard, keep going hard, everyone has to take it seriously and respect everyone and basically have the same goal — just to win and go back (to state),” Kaiser said.