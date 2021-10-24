FCbYcIYWEAE7Mac.jpg

The Providence boys' soccer team defeated Cascade 4-0 in the Class A match of the Evansville North Semistate, which was hosted by Evansville Central, Saturday night. The Pioneers will face Westview at 8 p.m. Friday night in the state championship match. 

 Photo from Twitter

EVANSVILLE — Providence is heading back to the 'ship. 

The Pioneers blanked Cascade 4-0 in a Class A semistate match Saturday night at Evansville Central hosted by Evansville North. 

Third-ranked Providence (15-3-3) will face No. 16 Westview (16-5) at 8 p.m. Friday night in the state championship match at IUPUI. The Warriors edged No. 1 Park Tudor 2-1 in the other semistate match Saturday at Kokomo. 

Against the 18th-ranked Cadets, the Pioneers took a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 34th minute when sophomore Quentin Hesse scored off an assist from Lazlo Langness. 

Leading 1-0 at halftime, Providence put away three more goals in the second half. Billy Hoke, Luke Jorden and freshman Nathan Coker all found the back of the net for the Pioneers. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you