EVANSVILLE — Providence is heading back to the 'ship.
The Pioneers blanked Cascade 4-0 in a Class A semistate match Saturday night at Evansville Central hosted by Evansville North.
Third-ranked Providence (15-3-3) will face No. 16 Westview (16-5) at 8 p.m. Friday night in the state championship match at IUPUI. The Warriors edged No. 1 Park Tudor 2-1 in the other semistate match Saturday at Kokomo.
Against the 18th-ranked Cadets, the Pioneers took a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 34th minute when sophomore Quentin Hesse scored off an assist from Lazlo Langness.
Leading 1-0 at halftime, Providence put away three more goals in the second half. Billy Hoke, Luke Jorden and freshman Nathan Coker all found the back of the net for the Pioneers.
