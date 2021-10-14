MADISON — Seniors Lazlo Langness and Billy Hoke helped defending state champion Providence to a 3-0 victory over Southwestern in a Class A regional semifinal Thursday night at Madison Junior High School.
Langness tallied two goals and an assist while Hoke added a goal and an assist for the third-ranked Pioneers (13-3-3), who will host No. 8 Forest Park (14-4-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a regional final. The Rangers advanced with a 4-2 triumph over No. 5 South Knox.
Providence and Forest Park played to a 1-1 tie back on Sept. 21 in Ferdinand.
Thursday night’s regional semi was scoreless until the 28th minute when Hoke fed Langness for a goal to put the Pioneers on top 1-0.
That was the score through intermission and into the sixth minute of the second half, when Langness and Hoke hooked up on a give-and-go off a corner kick that resulted in Hoke finding the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Seven minutes later, Langness crossed a ball into the box that deflected off Rebels sophomore goalie William Stockdale and into the net.
Charlie Scott earned the clean sheet in goal with a trio of saves for the Pioneers, who will be trying for their 12th regional title — and fifth in six years — Saturday.
