CLARKSVILLE — Providence made history last year.
Tonight, 364 days after winning their first state title, the Pioneers hope to make some more.
Third-ranked Providence (15-3-3) will face No. 16 Westview (16-5) at 8 p.m. in the Class A state championship match at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium. While the Warriors are hoping to win their first-ever title, the Pioneers are attempting to become the sixth program in state history (joining Fort Wayne Canterbury, Evansville Memorial, North Central, Guerin Catholic and Mishawaka Marian) to hoist the trophy in consecutive campaigns.
“(Westview) is going in to certainly win and cap off their ride here with a state championship, that’ll be something that they’ll never forget. But two state championships in a row will be something we’ll never forget, so it’ll be a good battle,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said.
Although they have rolled of late, outscoring their six postseason foes 27-3, returning to the title tilt hasn’t always been an easy road for the Pioneers.
After last season’s senior-laden squad had a relatively injury- and COVID-free run to the championship, this year’s team hasn’t been as lucky.
With only four seniors (midfielders Billy Hoke and Lazlo Langness and defenders A.J. Richards and David Wade) and five returning starters (Hoke, Langness, Richards, Wade and sophomore forward Quentin Hesse), many players had to adapt to new roles this season.
Some of that inexperience was evident early in the season, when the Pioneers went 3-2-1 in their first six matches. The last of those was a 5-0 loss at 3A Columbus East on Sept. 4. That was also the team’s first match without Richards, who suffered a season-ending broken leg in Providence’s 1-1 tie with Jasper two days earlier.
Since then, though, the Pioneers are 12-1-2, with their lone loss a 2-0 setback to Louisville Ballard, which was one of the top teams across the river. During that time seven new starters — junior midfielder Ethan Richards, junior defender Logan Hutchins, junior defender Jackson Kaiser, junior forward Luke Jorden, sophomore defender Zak Kaelin, sophomore goalie Charlie Scott and freshman defender Drew Kelly — have meshed with the returnees.
“The team camaraderie has gotten better throughout the year,” Stengel said. “It’s a long season and they’re 15, 16, 17, 18 year olds, so sometimes they disagree, or whatever — it’s not always sunshine and rainbows. But they’ve come together at the right time. We’re finishing our chances, which is probably the biggest thing.
“I think the seniors set a goal to get back here again this year. They knew they had the potential with the talent that we had. To their credit they’ve shown up in the right games and the right moments and they’ve made it happen. They’ve all become better leaders for it, which is nice as a coach to see those guys grow up a little bit and become young men, more than just boys. That’s been fulfilling as a coach. Definitely we’ve seen some younger guys step up and play well, so that’s something we can strive to look at next year. We’re going to have a lot of experience coming in next year with only three senior starters (this year), and three senior players in general, so that’s going to be something. But we want to win on Friday. It doesn’t matter about the experience until we win on Friday.”
While Hoke (18 goals, 16 assist, 52 points) and Hesse (14 goals, two assists, 30 points), who missed eight matches earlier this season with a foot injury, have led the way offensively, Jorden has stepped up his production as well. After finishing last season with one goal, one assist and three points, the junior has nine goals, five assists and 23 points this year. Additionally Langness, who missed five matches due to a COVID quarantine, ranks fourth in goals (five) and points (17) and second in assists (seven).
Most of Providence’s new starters are on defense. Foremost among those is the 6-foot-1 Scott, who has 83 saves in 1,544 minutes, a 1.036 goals-against average and nine shutouts to his credit.
“He’s just a really positive kid,” Stengel said of Scott, whose older brother Evan was a standout on last year’s team. “He’s got a great attitude, he works really hard and he’s a great athlete. Plus he communicates really well, he’s a coach’s dream as far as being in the goalkeeping position. He’s good with his feet, he’s good with his hands, so we need him to make big saves on Friday, that’s for sure.”
Then there’s Kaiser, who started the season at left back before moving to center back following Richards’ injury.
“He has been somebody that didn’t play a lot last year as far as a varsity player, but he’s stepped in this year,” Stengel said. “He’s another great athlete, he’s a track runner. He’s got elite speed, definitely at the Class A level and he’s caught up to a lot of guys at the 2A and 3A level as well. He’s definitely somebody we count on in the back to make sure we don’t get beat in behind.
“He’s aggressive and physical and everything you want from a center back. And he’s getting better every day with his footwork and his skill. So hopefully we continues to stay healthy and get better and we’ll look to lean on him a lot next year too.”
Joining him in the back is Hutchins, who was a reserve on last year’s state-title team as well as the school’s state championship baseball squad last spring.
“Logan, I think, is a really consistent player. He had a difficult time earlier this year, he had an own-goal against Floyd Central that tore him up,” Stengel said. “But he’s stepped up and backed himself up well and come back in and been a good defensive player for us all year long. He’s a great athlete and he’s got championship experience — he’s got two championship rings.”
The Pioneers also feature six freshmen on their roster. Among those Kelly, who moved into the lineup after Richards’ injury, is the lone starter.
“Drew, we’ve moved him around. He’s played different positions, so that’s been interesting,” Stengel said. “Some areas he hasn’t played in before, but he’s just got a good skill set. He’s very versatile.”
However, he isn’t the only frosh who contributes. Midfielder Nathan Coker has a trio of goals, including one in last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Cascade in the semistate.
“He’s played a lot of different positions and he does a lot of things well,” Stengel said of Coker. “You can put him in different positions and he’s not going to hurt you. He’s got some key goals for us.”
Stengel, though, wouldn’t be surprised to see any of his younger players come through in the clutch tonight.
“This time of year I think you’re looking for underclassmen to make the difference,” he said. “The senior guys are going to play their hearts out because it’s the last game they’re going to play. We need a contribution from an underclassmen, whether it be a junior, a sophomore or a freshmen that maybe we haven’t gotten all year or maybe we have. But any contributions those guys can make are just going to be super important.”
Particularly as the Pioneers try to make more history.
