SEYMOUR — Luke Hesse's hat-trick-plus-one propelled Providence to its ninth straight sectional title Saturday night.
In addition to Hesse's four goals, Jericho Brooks tallied two while Quentin Hesse and Evan Scott had one apiece in the No. 2 Pioneers' 8-1 win over Henryville in the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final.
Billy Hoke had a trio of assists while Edward Bobkoskie, Quentin Hesse, Lazlo Langness and David Wade added one each for Providence.
Jacob Braswell recorded three saves in goals for the Pioneers (13-3), who will host Forest Park (8-9-1) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Providence Regional. Sixth-ranked South Knox (17-1-1) will take on No. 5 Jac-Cen-Del (15-3-1) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The final is scheduled for 6 p.m. that night.
