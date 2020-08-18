CLARKSVILLE — Luke Hesse had a pair of goals to lead the Class A No. 4 Providence boys’ soccer team to a 4-1 win over visiting Corydon Central in its season-opener Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
Edward Bobkoskie added a goal and an assist for the Pioneers. Also for the hosts, Quentin Hesse found the net while Lazlo Langness and Billy Hoke dished out assists.
Providence (1-0) travels to No. 6 Indianapolis Scecina at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.