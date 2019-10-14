SEYMOUR — Evan Scott and Luke Hesse both had hat tricks to lead Providence to an 11-0 win over the host Cougars in the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final Saturday.
Alex Lancaster added two goals and an assist for the Pioneers, who won their eighth straight sectional title.
Twelfth-ranked Providence (12-7) will face No. 8 South Knox (18-0-1) at 10 a.m. in the first semifinal of the Providence Regional. North Posey (10-8-1) will take on ninth-ranked Jac-Cen-Del (16-1-2) at noon in the second semi. The regional final is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
Saturday's final
PROVIDENCE 11, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
Goals: Evan Scott 3, Luke Hesse 3, Alex Lancaster 2, Edy Lutgens, Billy Hoke, Lazio Langness.
Assists: Lancaster, Lutgens, Langness, Edward Bobkoski, Ryan Drury, Will Jenkins, Logan Hutchins, AJ Richards.
