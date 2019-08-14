The boys' soccer season kicks off Saturday for Floyd Central and next week for most of the other area teams.
Here are five big questions for the local squads entering this season.
1. CAN PROVIDENCE WIN ITS EIGHTH STRAIGHT SECTIONAL?
It would be very surprising if the Pioneers did not.
Even though Providence lost 2-time NTSPY Player of the Year Austin Hughes, as well as some other valuable members of its midfield and back line to graduation, it returns several key contributors from a team that outscored its two foes 13-0 in the sectional last year.
"We lost an extremely talented senior class, but I believe this year’s group has a tremendous amount of ability," second-year coach Jake Stengel said. "We have great team chemistry, led by the seniors, and players that are eager to win."
If all goes well the Pioneers should have a good chance to win their fourth consecutive regional title too.
2. CAN FLOYD CENTRAL WIN ANOTHER SECTIONAL TITLE?
It's definitely possible. The Highlanders, however, will have to overcome the graduation of a big senior class from a squad that claimed the program's fifth sectional title in six years last October.
The Highlanders graduated 12 seniors, including eight starters, from the team that edged Jeffersonville 1-0 in the sectional final before losing 3-2 to Bloomington South in the regional semifinals. They also lost their coach, Tim Rice, to retirement.
New coach Scott Menne, the associate head man the last six years, said the team "spent the summer rebuilding our culture, strength-training and [working on] fitness [and] technical training."
A trio of seniors — midfielder Xander Ochsner, defender/midfielder Drew Cromwell and forward Kyle Rippy — will lead the way. How the lesser-experienced players develop, though, should ultimately determine how this season goes for Floyd.
"[We're] a younger team with some hunger to make a name for themselves this year," Menne said.
3. CAN SILVER CREEK MAKE ITS THIRD STRAIGHT SECTIONAL FINAL?
The Dragons could, but it will take some work.
Silver Creek won its first-ever sectional championship in 2017 before losing 2-0 to North Harrison in the sectional final last year.
New head man Tim Quakenbush, the former New Albany girls' coach, takes over a team that lost most of last year's goals and assists to graduation. The Dragons could still be a sectional contender, though.
4. WHAT TEAMS ARE ON THE RISE?
Jeffersonville and New Albany both could be on the up-swing.
The Red Devils made a memorable run to the sectional final, defeating Seymour 2-1 and Columbus East 1-0, before going cleat-to-cleat with Floyd in the final before falling 1-0. They lost several key players to graduation, but also return a big group of juniors — many of whom saw a lot of action as sophomores.
The Bulldogs lost only four players to graduation from a squad that went 7-5-2 last season, which ended with a 2-1 loss to Columbus East in the first round of the sectional. They have a strong group of seniors who will try to lead New Albany to its first sectional title since 2010.
Charlestown should also be improved.
5. WHO ARE SOME OF THE AREA'S TOP PLAYERS?
In addition to the Floyd Central trio of Ochsner, Cromwell and Rippy, there are several other very good players in the area.
New Albany will be led by senior forward Hayden Krebs and senior defender Kolt Kaiser. Kaiser was a first-team All-Area performer, while Krebs was a second-team selection last year.
Providence returns three of its top four scorers in junior midfielder Evan Scott (11 goals, seven assists), junior forward Luke Hesse (11 goals, one assist) and senior forward Alex Lancaster (eight goals, seven assists).
Others to watch include Christian Academy sophomore forward Lane Hancock, who tallied 22 goals last year as a freshman; Henryville senior midfielder Logan Owens, who had five goals and 12 assists last season; and Silver Creek senior goalie/midfielder Jack Gleason.
.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Cristian Martinez (third season).
• LAST SEASON: 7-8, lost 2-1 to Silver Creek in the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Andrew Mattingly (M), Ian Flora (M), Matt Parrella (GK), Austin Cooper (D).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Eric Evans (F, Sr.); Gryphon Brading (D, Sr.); Cameron Hawkins (MF, Sr.); Aric Hooker (GK, Sr.); Bryce Wray (MF, Sr.); Mohamed Albawi (D, Sr.); Jackson Melton (F, Sr.); Michael Jewell (F, Sr.); Ashton Walden (D, Jr.); Pascual Gonzalez (RW, Jr.); Kameron Kimmel (M, Jr.); Joseph Jensen (F, Jr.); Hunter VanGilder (D, Jr.); Elijah Cooley (F, So.); Andrew Cruz (MF, So.); Connor Aaron (So.); Micah Keltner (D, So.); Steven Cruz (D, So.); Tristan Nethery (GK, So.).
• NEWCOMERS: Bryson Andersol (MF, Jr.); Declan Brading (MF, So.); Cody Carey (MF, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pirates graduated a handful of key players from last season, but return a bulk of their roster from 2018. Leading the way will be Evans, last year's leading scorer, as well Hooker, who takes over in goal. Martinez said the Pirates are excited to defend their title at the Scottsburg Invitational.
• MARTINEZ SAYS: "We want to win the sectional, that's our goal every year. ... We're trying to build a good soccer program for the community."
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Clay Deveau (first season).
• LAST SEASON: 4-6-1, lost 6-0 to Providence in the Class A CAI Sectional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Max Samourian (D); Kevin Ballew (GK); Coby Banet (M); Dylan Hancock (M); Carson Kastensmidt (M); Devin Mielke (D); Levi Doty (D).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Gabe Marshall (D, Sr.); Brandon Hodge (D, Jr.); Drew Castanon (F, Jr.); Jackson Akers (D, Jr.); Lane Hancock (F, So.); Hunter Webb (GK, So.); Keegan Doherty (MF, So.); Luke McCarty (MF/D, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Yonelson Alvarez (MF/F, Jr.); Blake Barrett (D, Fr.); Cameron Crawford (MF, Fr.); Tyler Doherty (F, Sr.); Kaleb Olson (GK/D, Sr.); Wesley Cooley (D, Sr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Warriors lost a big senior class to graduation, but they still could improve on last year's four-win campaign. Hancock, who had 22 goals as a freshman, could be part of a potent 1-2 punch with the addition of Alvarez, a transfer who could contribute immediately — "I have high expectations for him," Deveau said.
• DEVEAU SAYS: "We have, overall, a young squad. I have high expectations for this team. I am bringing in a new system many players have had to learn and grow into, so I am expecting them to continue to develop and fit into that system as the season progresses."
.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Scott Menne (first season).
• LAST SEASON: 11-5, lost 3-2 to Bloomington South in the Class 3A Seymour Regional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Connor Burke (F); Dane Parker (GK); Riley Thompson (D); Alex Anderson (GK); Hasten Blaylock (D); Lucas Eichenberger (MF); Dalton Lee (D); Jason Menne (MF); Garrett Rice (MF); Kelby Rippy (MF); Isaac Smallwood (D); Caleb Yankey (MF).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Drew Cromwell (D/MF, Sr.); Pablo Flores (MF, Sr.); Amin Mesfin (D, Sr.); Xander Ochsner (M, Sr.); Kyle Rippy (F, Sr.); Garrett Sekelsky (D, Sr.); Chaz Hubbs (D, Jr.); Ashton Ochsner (MF, Jr.); Jeevan Sivahmohan (D, Jr.); Tyler Werner (MF, Jr.); Liam Fitzgerald (GK, Jr.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMER: Riley Casey (GK, Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: Menne, the associate head coach the last six years, takes over the helm of the Highlanders, who lost 12 seniors — including eight starters — from a team that captured the program's fifth sectional title in six years. Floyd's three returning starters (Xander Ochsner, Cromwell and Rippy) are good ones. Fitzgerald, who saw limited action in goal last year, will likely start there this season. Casey, however, could challenge for playing time.
• MENNE SAYS: "This team has the potential to go far with sharp execution, a fearless heart, good attitudes and relentless effort.”
.
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: John Harris (seventh season).
• LAST SEASON: 9-7, lost 7-0 to Providence in the Class A Christian Academy Sectional final.
• KEY LOSSES: Kade Badger (F); Tanner Cook (D); Andrew Goines (D).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Logan Owens (MF, Sr.); Drake Dukes (S, Sr.); Jayke Youell (MF, Sr.), Cody Wallis (GK, Jr.); Austin Conteras (MF, Jr.); Parker Rappe (D, Jr.); JJ Moran (D, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMER: Josiah Breckenridge (S, Sr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets lost scorer extraordinaire Badger (27 goals) to graduation off a team that lost to Providence in the sectional final. They do, though, return several key players from last season led by Owens (5 goals, 12 assists last year), Dukes (7 goals), Conteras (6 goals, 3 assists) and Wallis, who had two shutouts in goal.
• HARRIS SAYS: "[We have] very high team chemistry and possession is at an all-time high. [We have] lots of offseason improvements from the underclassmen from last year. Thus far no injuries, which dampened us a bit last year."
.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Paul Duckworth (second season).
• LAST SEASON: 7-6-2, lost 1-0 to Floyd Central in the 3A Jeffersonville Sectional final.
• KEY LOSSES: Jacob Clemons (F); Seth Scott (GK), Vadim Capacli (RW), Marco Morales (LW), Brennan Zastawny (MF), Caleb Sorrells (D); Luke Thompson (D).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Nikolas Hawkins (GK, Sr.); Trevor Morrow (W, Sr.); Kevin Castro Vega (F, Jr.); Drew Gerritsen (D, Jr.); Joseph Schansberg (D, Jr.); Sean Okyere (D, Jr.); Jose Guillen (MF, Jr.); Noah Milam (F, Jr.); Kyle Guepe (MF, Jr.); Tre'Shaun Hunter-Lawrence (D, Jr.); Joshua Walter (MF, Jr.); Maclean Cannon (MF, Jr.); Logan Wortham (D, Jr.); Konnor Kimmel (MF, Jr.); Max Gast (W, Jr.); Grant Thompson (D, Jr.); Joshua Wiers (MF, Jr.); Gafred Altamirano (F, Jr.); Victor Arrendondo (MF, So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils lost several key players, including Clemons (20 goals), Scott and Zastawny, to graduation, but return a bevy of juniors who started in the sectional final loss to Floyd Central. Jeff has a very small senior class, but that may bode well for the future as well as the present.
• DUCKWORTH SAYS: "It should be a great season, but once again Floyd will be tough to beat. Losing eight seniors depleted the ranks, but the JV was as strong as the varsity ... [they'll move] up to the varsity and have to step up and set the standard."
.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Josh Dickman (fourth season as head coach, fifth overall).
• LAST SEASON: 7-5-2, lost 2-1 to Columbus East in the first round of the Class 3A Jeffersonville Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Blake Hanen (D); Israel Lazaro (F); Joaquin Flores (D); Zion Graf (MF), Schnaider Upchurch (F).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Hayden Krebs (F, Sr.); Ivan Lazaro Resendiz (M/D, Sr.); Kolt Kaiser (D, Sr.); Noah Litzelswope (F, Sr.); Gabe Kruer (M, Jr.); Luis Moran (MF, So.); Quincy Rainey (GK, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Gus Dickman (F/MF, Fr.); Davis Krebs (MF/D, Fr.); Kurt Geron (D, Fr.); Mehari Milton (F, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs lost a handful of players to graduation, so they should be even better this season. They have a strong senior class led by Krebs, Litzelswope and Kaiser.
• DICKMAN SAYS: "We are looking for a 10-plus win season this year. We expect to be at, or near, the top of the HHC and a sectional contender this year."
.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Jake Stengel (second season as head coach, fourth overall).
• LAST SEASON: 12-7, won seventh straight sectional title and third consecutive regional title before losing 1-0 to Covenant Christian in the Class A Seymour Semistate.
• KEY LOSSES: Austin Hughes (M), Isaac Coker (D), Sam Kruer (D), Joe Gryboski (D), Blaine Henretty (D).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Alex Lancaster (F, Sr.); Ryan Drury (M/F, Sr.); William Lutgens (M, Sr.); Carson Happel (D, Sr.); Jacob Braswell (GK, Jr.); Zach Aurilio (GK, Jr.); Evan Scott (M, Jr.); Jericho Brooks (D/F, Jr.); Josh Gettlefinger (D, Jr.); Luke Hesse (D/F, Jr.); Billy Hoke (M, So.)
• KEY NEWCOMERS: AJ Richards (M, So.); Edward Bobkoski (F, Jr.); Michael Morra (M, Jr.); Lazlo Langness (M, So.)
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers graduated several key players across the back line and midfield, including two-time NTSPY Player of the Year Austin Hughes, from last season's squad. They return three of their top four scorers from last season in Scott (29 points), Hesse (23 points), Lancaster (23 points). Once again, Providence will play a difficult schedule that includes Floyd Central and New Albany as well as Covenant Christian and fellow Class A powers Vincennes Rivet and Indianapolis Scecina.
• STENGEL SAYS: "I am really looking forward to Year Two at Providence. We lost an extremely talented senior class, but I believe this year’s group has a tremendous amount of ability. We have great team chemistry, led by the seniors, and players that are eager to win. Everyone from the players to the coaching staff will need to constantly improve throughout the season if we want to reach the goals that we have set for ourselves."
.
ROCK CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Donnie Kannapel (second season).
• LAST SEASON: 2-8-2, lost 6-3 to Trinity Lutheran in the first round of the Class A CAI Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Tyler Whobrey (S), Aidan Jackson (F), Mason Masters (GK), Tyree Blackburn (D), Brendan Kane (D), Connor Floyd (D), Ray J. Johnson (F).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Kevin Monkham Meyer (S/M, Sr.), Jamel King (D, Sr.); Josh Knuckles (D/M, Sr.), Brian Barnes-Davies (M/D, Sr.), Gavin Gullion (M/D, So.), Ian Sleepe (D, So.), Zach Stricker (D/M, So.), Anthony Steimer (D/M, Sr.), Erica Vaughn (M/F, So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Lions look to build off an improved 2018 campaign despite the loss of several key players to graduation.
.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Tim Quakenbush (first season).
• LAST SEASON: 10-7, lost 2-0 to North Harrison in the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional final.
• KEY LOSSES: Ethan Eckert (MF); Jacksen Eddy (D); Luke Lehmenkuler (M); Ty Kessinger (D); Michael Thompson (M); Austin Gross (M); Charlie Weber (D).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Jack Gleason (MF/GK, Sr.); Jason Hernandez (D, Sr.); Vincent Winkler (F, Sr.); Georgi Ganchev (MF, Sr.); Max Compton (D, Sr.); Joshua Lewis (D, Sr.); Ryan Shields (D, Sr.); Logan Coots (D, Sr.); Aron Guerrero (M, So.); Roger Castaneda (D, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Nate Dallmann (Jr., GK); Landon Dixon (MF, Fr.); Evan Spear (D, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons lost their top three scorers — Eckert (20 goals, 5 assists), Lehmenkuler (5 goals, 4 assists) and Kessinger (4 goals, 4 assists) — and 37 of their 49 goals and 20 of their 23 assists all totaled from last season. Back to lead the way will be Gleason, who posted five shutouts in goal last season. He will play in the goal, but will also see time in the midfield this season. Dallmann, a transfer from Providence, will man the goal when Gleason is in the field.
• QUAKENBUSH SAYS: "[My] outlook is very positive. Our numbers are really good for a 2A school. We’re implementing a different style of play and structure and the boys have really worked hard all summer and we’ve seen a lot of improvement since starting in mid-June."
