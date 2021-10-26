CLARKSVILLE — Last year Providence entered the Class A state final as the underdog, on paper at least.
Sure the Pioneers were ranked second, but they were facing off against the reigning state champion, as well as the No. 1 team in the state, in Argos.
However, playing with a nothing-to-lose attitude Providence downed the Dragons 2-1 to capture the program’s first state title.
This year, though, roles will be reversed when the No. 3 Pioneers (15-3-3) take on No. 16 Westview (16-5) at 8 p.m. Friday night in the state championship match at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.
“Going into the game as the favorite is obviously a different situation,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said. “But obviously Westview deserves to be there, they beat the No. 1 team (Park Tudor in the semistate). But our kids aren’t going in there (thinking about) being the favorite. I think they just want to go in there to win.”
A victory would give the Pioneers back-to-back state titles, something that has happened three times at the Class A level (Guerin Catholic 2013-14, Mishawaka Marian 2015-16 and Fort Wayne Canterbury 2017-18) since classifications were introduced in the 2011-12 school year. Argos would’ve been the fourth straight team to accomplish that feat last year, if not for Providence.
Stengel hopes his team can start a new streak Friday night. And, he’s hoping the experience of winning last year will play to the Pioneers’ advantage.
“It should help. It’s a different field (last year was at Fishers), and the game times are a little different, but it’s the same routine pretty much,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that played in the game, so they should be able to lean on that experience. But it’s nerve-racking for everybody. Nobody wants to make a mistake, everybody wants to win. We still have a big squad full of guys that didn’t play last year, but we do have that experience in a couple positions, which will be nice.”
While the Pioneers have been on a dominant run this postseason, outscoring their six foes 27-3, the Warriors have been on a Cinderella run of sorts. After winning its second straight sectional title, then clobbering Caston 11-0 in a regional semifinal, Westview rallied from a 3-1 second-half deficit to defeat ninth-ranked Illiana Christian in a penalty-kick shootout. Then, last Saturday the Warriors rallied to knock off the top-ranked Panthers 2-1.
“They’ve won a lot of close games, so they’re not going to be scared for a close game,” Stengel said. “They’ve come back in the last two games to win — one in PKs and then one in overtime. They’re definitely a team that’s used to being there late in the game. It’s going to be our job to go in with the right mindset and try to capitalize on our chances early and make sure it’s done and dusted by the end.
“They’re going to have high-quality club players, just like our team does. So we’ll matchup against them. We’ve played a really hard schedule to prepare ourselves, so I think that’s going to help us out, a harder schedule — on paper — than what their’s was. So we’ll have to lean on the 3A schools that we played, and the experience that we’ve gotten from some of those games, to try to take into the last game of the season.”
While the two teams have taken different routes to the state final, there are plenty of likenesses.
Offensively, Westview is led by sophomore Teague Misner, who has 31 goals, nine assists and 71 points. Senior Jadon Yoder adds 17 goals, five assists and 39 points while fellow senior Gramm Egli has eight goals, 22 assists and 38 points.
In goal, the Warriors feature senior Alex Yoder, who has a 1.625 goals against average, along with 110 saves in 1,477 minutes of action.
“We’re pretty similar teams,” Stengel said. “We play a similar formation, we have similar leadership and goal-scoring from different classes and different positions. I think they’re going to be really tough competition, because they’re going in to certainly win and cap off their ride here with a state championship, that’ll be something that they’ll never forget. But two state championships in a row will be something we’ll never forget, so it’ll be a good battle.
“(They have) nothing to lose. We had a lot of seniors last year, we felt like that was our chance. We got there and we were playing good soccer at the time. I think we’re playing good soccer now. It’s going to be no different on Friday, as long as we continue to do the things that we’ve built on the last few weeks we’re going to be a tough team to beat. But our guys need to go in humble, and confident at the same time, and looking to win and play well and bring it home.”
