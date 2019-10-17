CLARKSVILLE — Providence senior Alex Lancaster remembers the feeling he had stepping on the pitch in downtown Indianapolis for the Class A state championship boys' soccer game as a freshman in 2016. While the Pioneers came up short against Mishawaka Marian, he wants to help the Pioneers get back.
Lancaster and the Pioneers will be put to the test Saturday against a South Knox team that will bring a 18-0-1 record into Clarksville. Like has throughout the season, the team assist leader hopes to set up his teammates for success to spark another strong postseason run.
"That was my goal this year. I don't plan to play in college. I just want to help other guys and stuff their stat sheet," Lancaster said. "That's something I focus on in practice, predict where Luke is gonna be and put it in the best place for him."
Providence takes a No. 12 Class A ranking into action against unbeaten South Knox, the No. 8 team in the state, on Saturday. The Spartans are averaging 6.6 goals per match, but no Class A team in the southern half of Indiana can rival the level of boys' soccer success of the Pioneers (12-7).
Providence will be looking for a seventh regional title in their past eight tries — and fourth straight — and the veteran group looks to get the job done on its own field.
"We're definitely picking up momentum. We still haven't played our best yet, but we're finally making the right steps to have a good run," junior Evan Scott said.
South Knox has played a schedule filled with mostly other Class A schools, while Providence has played one of the tougher schedules among its peers at that level with a ranking of sixth in maxpreps.com's strength-of-schedule rating. The Spartans are led by the duo of Eli Thomas, who has 39 goals, and Tristen Dubbs, who has 36.
"We're definitely not ruling them out. We know how they like to play. We know they have some big kids," Scott said. "As long as we finish the ball and pass around them, it's fine. As long as we connect. We just need to possess the ball, play soccer."
Coach Jake Stengel is looking forward to his Pioneers building off a strong sectional performance. The Pioneers outscored its three sectional opponents by a combined 25-0.
"It's good to have an underdog situation, it'll be a good challenge for us. We got guys playing together [at sectional]," Stengel said.
Scott, leading scorer Luke Hesse and Lancaster are three of the Pioneers' offensive leaders.
"They're coming together at the right time. It's been a challenge. It's tough this time of year. Everybody expects the most of each other. You have to react to that, whether it's in training or at the game," Stengel said.
While Providence has had big wins against New Albany and Floyd Central this season, it ended the regular-season with losses to Jeffersonville and Jasper. While those defeats were sources of frustration, Scott also described them as opportunities to get better.
"Whatever we didn't do well and thought would've won us that game, we worked on it in practice," Scott said.
Ultimately, it's a group of guys who enjoy playing the game together at a high level.
"We like to go out and have fun. We have a good bond with each other. We can predict what one another are going to do. I've played with the juniors since third grade," said Lancaster, adding that it's a confident group of guys. "I don't think [the Spartans] have seen a team as good as us so I feel like if we come in aggressive and play our game. If we come out with aggression, high intensity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.