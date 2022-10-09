CLARKSVILLE — Providence needed both of its goals — one in each half — to survive the Class 2A sectional final against pesky Charlestown 2-1 Saturday night.
The Pioneers — Class 1A state finalists the last two seasons — were bumped up to 2A due to the IHSAA’s success factor.
With the win, the Pioneers (12-4-3) claimed their 11th straight sectional title. Providence will play host to the regional Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Greencastle (16-2-1).
The lone goal in the first half came with 7:48 left as Luke Jorden took a pass from Quentin Hesse, slipped past the goalkeeper and found plenty of open room and fired in the goal.
“I got a beautiful touch from Quentin (Hesse) and it let to a wide-open goal,” Jorden said. “It feels great to score in a sectional. Just being here is one of the happiest days of my life.”
“It was a great finish (by Jorden) to get us off on the right foot,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said of the first goal.
Then midway through the second half, the Pioneers scored what proved to be the game-winner as Nathan Coker slipped a pass to Zachary Kaelin, who then rifled in a shot from 23 yards, hitting inside the left corner of the net with 15:24 left.
“I found a gap and I touched it with my right foot,” Kaelin said. “I struck it and it had a little knuckle to it. I tried to place in in the top left (of the goal). I knew after that, we pretty much had the game.”
The Pirates (13-3) got a bit of redemption with less than a minute left.
After a penalty on the Pioneers, Charlestown’s Austin Pickerell converted the penalty kick, with 40.5 seconds left on the clock.
Charlestown coach Christian Martinez, who is finishing his sixth season at the school, said the Pirates played Providence toe to toe.
“It was a great season,” Martinez said. “The boys fought and went face to face with them. The match went back and forth. It was pretty much 50-50.”
Stengel complimented Charlestown.
“I thought they were fantastic,” Stengel said. “They had some really strong players. They defended well."
“I’ve known Christian (Martinez) for a long time,” Stengel said. “I knew he would have their team ready. They played extremely hard. . . They gave us everything to the very last second. They should be proud of themselves.”
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 30
Championship
PROVIDENCE 2 (Luke Jorden, Zachary Kaelin), CHARLESTOWN 1 (Austin Pickerell).
