CLARKSVILLE — Third-ranked Providence erupted for three goals in less than six minutes to end the first half and rolled over No. 8 Forest Park 5-2 Saturday afternoon in a Class A regional final.
“That’s something you can’t count on,” Providence coach Jake Stengel said of the first-half barrage. “But when it does, it changes the game. It definitely changed the momentum. They came out — at the beginning of the game — with a lot of energy and a lot of focus, trying to win.”
With the win, the defending state champion Pioneers (14-3-3) will face Cascade (13-5-1) at 6 p.m. next Saturday in the Evansville North Semistate, which will be played at Evansville Central. The Cadets edged Southwestern (Shelby) in the Knightstown Regional final Saturday.
“Our (seniors) want to get back to the state finals and do it back-to-back,” Stengel said. “It hasn’t been done before at Providence.”
With 6 minute, 3 seconds left in the first half Saturday, Providence’s Luke Jorden sent a pass across the front of the goal. The ball hit a Ranger and went into the net. The closest Pioneer, Quentin Hesse, was given credit for the goal, and Providence led 1-0.
A few minutes later, at the 2:34 mark, senior Lazlo Langness sent a perfect pass to Hesse in stride. The sophomore simply punched it in from just a feet left of the goal. The Pioneers led 2-0.
“I told the guys we need another goal before halftime,” senior Billy Hoke said.
Hoke, in fact, delivered — about 30 seconds after his encouragement. He drilled a shot from 20 yards out that found the net 47 seconds before halftime.
“When I hit it, I knew it was going in,” Hoke said.
Providence tacked on two more goals in the first 16 minutes of the second half.
After a perfect throw-in from Hesse, Langness found himself open near the mouth of the goal. He converted at the 34:34 mark.
About five minutes later, Hoke ripped a successful shot from 18 yards. His second goal of the match made it 5-0.
The Rangers rallied for two late goals against Providence's reserves, but it wasn't enough.
The Pioneers were soon hoisting their five regional title in six years.
.
CLASS A REGIONAL
Final at Murphy Stadium
PROVIDENCE 5, FOREST PARK 2
PHS goals: Billy Hoke 2, Quentin Hesse 2, Lazlo Langness.
FP goals: Jarrod Kerber Jr., Carter Giesler.
