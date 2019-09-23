NEW ALBANY — Yonelson Alvarez and Lane Hancock scored two goals apiece to lead Christian Academy to a 4-0 win over visiting Christian Academy of Louisville on Monday.
"A massive win in an important stretch of the season. Proud of the effort tonight," CAI coach Clay Deveau tweeted.
The Warriors (6-5-1) play at Henryville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
HORNETS BLANK EAGLES
HENRYVILLE — Parker Rappe had a second-half hat trick to lead Henryville to an 8-0 victory over visiting Austin on Monday.
Austin Contreras added a pair of goals and an assist while Brandt Anderson had a trio of assists.
"Austin played the cleanest match with the utmost respect and professionalism of any team we have played," Henryville coach John Harris said of the Eagles.
Austin 0 0—0
Henryville 4 4—8
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
H — Hugo Balsa (Brandt Anderson assist), 3rd minute.
H — Austin Contreras (Balsa), 19th.
H — Josiah Breckinridge (Maven Dukes), 20th.
H — Contreras (JD Michael), 25th.
Second half
H — Logan Owens (JJ Moran), 45th.
H — Parker Rappe (Contreras), 48th.
H — Rappe (Anderson), 50th.
H — Rappe (Anderson), 68th.
