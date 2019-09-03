SEYMOUR — Yonelson Alvarez netted four goals to lead Christian Academy to a 5-3 triumph over host Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday.
Tyler Doherty scored the Warriors' other goal.
"A dominant performance and a good bounce-back from Saturday," said CAI coach Clay Deveau, whose team was coming off a 4-1 loss to North Harrison. "There were long periods of time when our system was being demonstrated. First time this year I can say that."
PIONEERS BLANK PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Edward Bobkoski and Jericho Brooks scored goals to lead Class A No. 6 Providence to a 2-0 win at Jennings County on Tuesday night.
Alex Lancaster and Edy Lutgens dished out assists while Zach Aurilio recorded the shutout in goal for the Pioneers.
Providence (5-1) plays Valparaiso at 8:20 p.m. Friday night at the Hoosier Cup in Bloomington.
IN OTHER ACTION...
Floyd Central edged visiting Jasper 1-0. The Highlanders (2-4) play at Louisville Ballard on Wednesday night. ... Host Madison blanked Charlestown 7-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.