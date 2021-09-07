New Albany Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — Louisville Ballard handed host New Albany its first defeat, winning 4-0 Tuesday night at Green Valley. 

The Bruins led 1-0 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 3-0 in the second stanza. 

"I'm proud of the guys. They played really hard. We wanted to improve our schedule and Ballard filled that wish. We will have learned a lot from this game," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. 

The Bulldogs (4-1-1) are scheduled to visit Seymour at 7 p.m. Thursday night. 

.

LOUISVILLE BALLARD 4, NEW ALBANY 0

Ballard     1     3 — 4

New Albany     0     0 — 0 

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     B — James Maxwell, 14:25. 

Second half

     B — Hayden Beaver, 36:44. 

     B — Logan Anderson, 33:10. 

     B — Tate McCreary, 32:01. 

JV: Ballard 1, New Albany 0

PIRATES EDGE DRAGONS

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown clipped Silver Creek 2-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday evening. 

The Pirates (3-2, 1-1) are scheduled to visit Salem at 10 a.m. Saturday while the Dragons (2-4, 0-1) are slated to host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Thursday night. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you