NEW ALBANY — Louisville Ballard handed host New Albany its first defeat, winning 4-0 Tuesday night at Green Valley.
The Bruins led 1-0 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 3-0 in the second stanza.
"I'm proud of the guys. They played really hard. We wanted to improve our schedule and Ballard filled that wish. We will have learned a lot from this game," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said.
The Bulldogs (4-1-1) are scheduled to visit Seymour at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
LOUISVILLE BALLARD 4, NEW ALBANY 0
Ballard 1 3 — 4
New Albany 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
B — James Maxwell, 14:25.
Second half
B — Hayden Beaver, 36:44.
B — Logan Anderson, 33:10.
B — Tate McCreary, 32:01.
JV: Ballard 1, New Albany 0
PIRATES EDGE DRAGONS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown clipped Silver Creek 2-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday evening.
The Pirates (3-2, 1-1) are scheduled to visit Salem at 10 a.m. Saturday while the Dragons (2-4, 0-1) are slated to host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
