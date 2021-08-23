JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Columbus North scored three goals in each half en route to a 6-0 win at Jeffersonville in the Red Devils' season-opener Saturday.
“It’s a work in progress," said first-year Jeff coach Colin Bell, who previously was the bench boss at Silver Creek. "First time out in our formation, in our system, trying to figure out what we want to do … it was going to be difficult against North, but it’s going to come over time. We’re going to be a different team come sectional. This doesn’t reflect how the season’s going to go.
“We ran into a really good Columbus North team. There’s no doubt about that. Hats off to them.”
The Red Devils were without five players due to quarantine.
Juan Garcia recorded 12 saves in goal for Jeff.
.
COLUMBUS NORTH 6, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Columbus North 3 3—6
Jeffersonville 0 0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
CN — Marco Figueroa (Jesse Williams assist)
CN — Williams (Figueroa)
CN — Michael Wolfe (Nico Frangate)
Second half
CN — Williams (Flynn Keele)
CN — Christian Gomez Cardoso (unassisted)
CN — Misaki Takemoto (unassisted)
Records: North 3-0, Jeffersonville 0-1.
JV: North won 9-0.
.
LIONS FINISH 4TH
NORTH VERNON — After its win over Greenwood Christian on Friday night, Rock Creek lost to South Ripley and Morristown on Saturday to finish fourth in the Jennings County Panther Cup.
Saturday morning, the Lions led South Ripley 3-2 with 18 minutes to play in regulation before the Raiders rallied for four straight goals.
The Yellow Jackets then beat Creek in the third-place match.
DRAGONS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — Dakota Forish's first-half goal gave Silver Creek a 1-0 win at Madison on Saturday.
Forish found the net off a feed from Austin Guerrero for the Dragons (1-1).
Silver Creek will host New Albany at 7 p.m. Monday night.
FLOYD FINISHES 2ND
GREENFIELD — Floyd Central lost in penalty kicks in the Cougar Cup final Saturday night at Greenfield.
The Highlanders beat Greenfield-Central 3-0 in their first match before playing East Central to a 1-1 draw in regulation. The Trojans then topped Floyd in a shootout.
The Highlanders host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
