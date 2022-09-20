JEFFERSONVILLE — Davis Krebs and Gus Dickman both found the net to lead visiting New Albany to a 2-0 triumph at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference boys' soccer match Tuesday night.
Colin Thurston and Finn Railey registered assists for the Bulldogs (6-4-4, 3-0-1), who are scheduled to visit Columbus East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile the Red Devils (3-6-3, 1-4) host Louisville DuPont Manual at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
PIONEERS TOP RANGERS
CLARKSVILLE — Luke Jorden tallied two goals and an assist to lead Class 2A No. 14 Providence to a 3-0 victory over Class A No. 9 Forest Park on Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
Jorden also assisted Quentin Hesse's goal while Charlie Scott recorded four saves in goal for the Pioneers (7-3-1), who'll visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday.
HIGHLANDERS EDGE OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Dakota Hart's goal lifted Floyd Central to a 1-0 win at Columbus East in an HHC match Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (7-2-3, 4-0-1) host 3A No. 6 Columbus North at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
DRAGONS DOWN COUGARS
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek posted its eighth straight win and clinched at least a share of the Mid-Southern Conference title with a 2-0 victory over visiting North Harrison on Tuesday night.
Dakota Forish and Charlie Agulair scored goals while Owen Eckert dished out an assist for the Dragons (9-3, 5-0), host Providence at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.
