BEDFORD — Finn Railey tallied two of New Albany’s three second-half goals to help the visiting Bulldogs beat Bedford North Lawrence 3-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Ollie Dickman netted New Albany’s other goal while Zach Fleming earned the clean sheet between the pipes.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) will visit Seymour next Thursday night.
DEVILS DEFEAT DOSS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Elijah Cheeks’ goal lifted host Jeffersonville to a 1-0 victory — its first of the season — over visiting Louisville Doss on Thursday night.
The Red Devils’ first-half goal came off an assist from Cristian Jaurez.
Alex Juarez Lira posted a shutout in goal for Jeff (1-4), which will visit North Harrison at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
LIONS CLIP EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Rijkard Upchurch’s hat trick and assist helped Rock Creek to an 8-0 victory over visiting Lanesville on Thursday evening.
Eli Benitos and Tyler Sieckert added two goals apiece while Milo Benitos had a goal and two assists for the Lions, who also received a pair of assists from Xander Pererio.
Rock Creek (5-0) will host Mitchell at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
DRAGONS DOWN LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Thanks to a pair of first-half goals Silver Creek picked up its first win of the season, beating visiting Salem 2-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.
The Dragons (1-3-1) will visit Jennings County at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
PIONEERS, WILDCATS PLAY TO TIE
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 7 Providence played visiting Jasper to a 0-0 tie Thursday night at Murphy Stadium.
Pioneer senior goalie Charlie Scott recorded two saves between the pipes and moved into the Top 20 in state history with his 21st career shutout.
Providence (4-1-2) will visit Columbus East at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
FLOYD PICKS UP 1ST WIN
NORTH VERNON — Visiting Floyd Central blanked Jennings County 3-0 for its first win of the season in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Highlanders (1-1-3) will host Evansville Harrison at noon Saturday.
HORNETS EDGE PANTHERS
CORYDON — Visiting Henryville tallied two second-half goals to rally for a 3-2 win at Corydon Central on Thursday night.
The Hornets (1-2) will visit Austin at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
