Finn Railey 

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 9-0 victory over visiting Evansville Christian in the Bulldogs' season-opener Thursday night at Green Valley. 

The Bulldogs scored four goals in the first half and five in the second en route to victory. 

New Albany (1-0) is scheduled to host Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Monday. 

BEARS EDGE FLOYD

FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville Butler edged host Floyd Central 1-0 on Thursday night. 

The Highlanders (0-1-1) will host Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Monday night. 

CENTURIONS TOP WARRIORS

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy of Louisville blanked host Christian Academy 5-0 on Thursday evening. 

