NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 9-0 victory over visiting Evansville Christian in the Bulldogs' season-opener Thursday night at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs scored four goals in the first half and five in the second en route to victory.
New Albany (1-0) is scheduled to host Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Monday.
BEARS EDGE FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville Butler edged host Floyd Central 1-0 on Thursday night.
The Highlanders (0-1-1) will host Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
CENTURIONS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy of Louisville blanked host Christian Academy 5-0 on Thursday evening.
