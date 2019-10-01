MADISON — After a hard-fought scrappy game, New Albany topped Madison 4-2 to pick up the road win.
New Albany was led by Hayden Krebs, who knocked in two goals for the Bulldogs. Mehari Milton and Noah Litzelswope both added a goal apiece for New Albany. Krebs, Litzelswope and Kolt Kaiser all three had assists in the win.
New Albany finishes the Hoosier Hills Conference with a 4-0-3 record and improved to 8-3-5 overall.
PROVIDENCE FALLS TO JASPER
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 11 Providence struggled at home on Tuesday and suffered a 7-2 loss at the hands of Jasper.
The Pioneers got goals from both Edward Bobkoski and Luke Hesse.
Providence closes out its regular season on a two-game slide and finishes 9-7 on the season.
