NEW ALBANY — The New Albany boys' soccer team closed out its regular season, and celebrated its seniors, with a 3-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday night at Green Valley.
Finn Railey tallied two goals while Ryne Blair had the other. Cole Thurston and Gus Dickman dished out assists while Quincy Rainey earned the clean sheet in goal for the Bulldogs.
"All the seniors started and played really well," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. "In the first half we were really good, and also in the second half. But we didn't finish well in the last 40 minutes. It was nice to end the season with a conference win and we'll be ready for Monday night."
The Bulldogs (8-5-3, 3-3) will face the Panthers (9-6-2, 1-5) again at 6 p.m. Monday night in the first round of the Class 3A New Albany Sectional.
BRUINS BEAT PIONEERS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Ballard, one of the top teams in Kentucky, topped Providence 2-0 Thursday night.
Charlie Scott had nine saves in goal for the Pioneers (9-3-3), who face Lanesville at 5 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional. Providence is the defending state champ.
LIONS, CUBS TIE
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek closed out its regular season with a 3-3 tie against visiting Madison on Thursday night.
Marial Diper, Felipe de la Bastida and Rijkard Upchurch each found the net for the Lions. Bastida's goal from 35 yards out tied the match with 21 minutes to play.
Rock Creek (9-4-3) will face the host Cougars at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
DRAGONS DOWN COUGARS
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 5-1 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Thursday.
Evan Spear had a goal and two assists while Aurelia Antoci added a goal and an assist for the Dragons. Jacob Mattingly, Charlie Aguliar and Miguel Trejo also found the net while Drake Forish had an assist.
Silver Creek (7-8) is slated to visit Seymour at 10 a.m. Saturday.
