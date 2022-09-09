NEW ALBANY — Colin Thurston's goal, off a feed from Finn Railey, in the 72nd minute lifted host New Albany to a 1-0 win over Seymour in an HHC matchup Thursday night.
Zach Fleming had a clean sheet in goal for the Bulldogs (5-3-1, 2-0),who visit Castle at 10 a.m. Saturday.
DRAGONS CLIP CORYDON
CORYDON CENTRAL — Three different players scored goals to lift Silver Creek to a 3-2 triumph at Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday evening.
Napoleon Lankford, Aiden Flores and Dakota Forish each found the net for the Dragons while Owen Eckert, Edwin Mendez and Bo Ndaruhutse dished out assists.
Silver Creek (6-3, 3-0) next visits Christian Academy on Tuesday.
LIONS OUTLAST HORNETS
SELLERSBURG — A trio of first-half goals helped Rock Creek to a 3-1 win over visiting Henryville on Thursday evening.
Tyler Sieckert had a goal and an assist to lead the Lions (7-1). Rijkard Upchurch and Jackson Roberts also found the net while Eli Benitos dished out an assist.
FLOYD BLANKS JEFF
FLOYDS KNOBS — Dakota Hart had two goals to lead Floyd Central to a 6-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in an HHC match Thursday night.
Justin Cromwell, Bryce Johnson, Cole Jones and Cole McFarland also found the net for the Highlanders, who have won five in a row.
Floyd (5-1-2) visits Louisville Butler at 11 a.m. Saturday.
PIRATES WIN ON SENIOR NIGHT
CHARLESTOWN — Five different players had goals to help Charlestown down visiting Seymour 5-0 Thursday night (a.k.a. the Pirates' Senior Night).
Seniors Adrian Rodriguez-Guzman, Luke Bach, Richie Andasol all found the net, as did Cohen Cooley and Karrar Abdulridha, for the Pirates. Meanwhile senior Cody Carey dished out an assist.
"The boys played hard tonight and the seniors showed out with plenty of energy," Charlestown coach Cristian Martinez said. "It's always hard when the seniors complete their last season with me because I know I will not get to coach them again once they graduate, so I want to acknowledge the hard work and efforts they are putting in and hope to have a great remaining season."
Blake Fraley earned the clean sheet in goal for the Pirates (4-2).
CAI, SCOTTSBURG TIE
SCOTTSBURG — Elijah Brace had a goal and an assist to help Christian Academy to a 2-2 tie at Scottsburg on Thursday evening.
Brace also assisted Tyler Doherty's goal for the visiting Warriors (6-2-3), who host Shoals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
