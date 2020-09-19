8-24-20_SilverCreek@NewAlbany_Boys_Soccer_23154.jpg

New Albany’s Ryne Blair battles Aiden Garrison for the ball during the Bulldogs’ 4-0 victory over Silver Creek on Monday. Blair scored the first official goal on New Albany’s new field.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

NORTH VERNON — Ryne Blair had a hat trick while Gus Dickman tallied two goals and three assists to lead New Albany to a 9-0 Hoosier Hills Conference victory at Jennings County on Saturday. 

Mehari Milton, Finn Railey and Colin Thurston added a goal and an assist apiece while Cole Thurston also found the net for the Bulldogs (7-3, 2-1), who visit Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.  

HESSE'S HAT TRICK PACES PIONEERS TO WIN

INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hesse had a hat trick to lead Class A No. 3 Providence to a 3-1 win at 11th-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran on Saturday. 

Lazlo Langness assisted two of those goals, while Jacob Braswell recorded four saves in goal for the Pioneers (7-2), who visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday night. 

DEVILS DOWN STARS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville beat Bedford North Lawrence 5-1 Saturday in a Hoosier Hills Conference match. 

The Red Devils (7-1, 4-1) host New Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. 

LIONS TAKE 2ND

LOUISVILLE — Brown topped Rock Creek 4-2 in the final of Whitefield Academy's Wildcat Invitational on Saturday. 

The Lions beat the host Wildcats 2-0 in their first match. 

