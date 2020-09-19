NORTH VERNON — Ryne Blair had a hat trick while Gus Dickman tallied two goals and three assists to lead New Albany to a 9-0 Hoosier Hills Conference victory at Jennings County on Saturday.
Mehari Milton, Finn Railey and Colin Thurston added a goal and an assist apiece while Cole Thurston also found the net for the Bulldogs (7-3, 2-1), who visit Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
HESSE'S HAT TRICK PACES PIONEERS TO WIN
INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hesse had a hat trick to lead Class A No. 3 Providence to a 3-1 win at 11th-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran on Saturday.
Lazlo Langness assisted two of those goals, while Jacob Braswell recorded four saves in goal for the Pioneers (7-2), who visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
DEVILS DOWN STARS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville beat Bedford North Lawrence 5-1 Saturday in a Hoosier Hills Conference match.
The Red Devils (7-1, 4-1) host New Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
LIONS TAKE 2ND
LOUISVILLE — Brown topped Rock Creek 4-2 in the final of Whitefield Academy's Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
The Lions beat the host Wildcats 2-0 in their first match.
