JASPER — New Albany tallied two goals in the final 1 minute, 55 seconds to tie host Jasper on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats built a 2-0 lead and were ahead 3-0 when Hayden Krebs found the net with 22 minutes to play. Krebs scored again with 1:55 left to pull the Bulldogs within one. A short time later Noah Litzwelswope netted the equalizer off a feed from Kolt Kaiser.
Quincy Rainey recorded seven saves in goal for New Albany (4-2-3), which next plays at Seymour at 7 p.m. Thursday.
DRAGONS TOP PANTHERS
BLOOMINGTON — Jason Hernandez and Roger Castañeda tallied two goals apiece to lead Silver Creek to a 5-2 win over Jennings County in the Hoosier Cup on Saturday.
Jack Gleason also found the net for the Dragons, who tied Martinsville 1-1 Friday night.
“[We] had a really good weekend," Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. "We finally had everyone at full strength for the Jennings County game. The changes we made after the BNL loss are starting to work. Everyone played well.”
.
HOOSIER CUP
At Bloomington
SILVER CREEK 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 2
Jennings County 0 2—2
Silver Creek 3 2—5
SC SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Jason Hernandez, 11th minute.
SC — Roger Castañeda (Landon Dixon assist), 32nd.
SC — Hernandez, 35th.
Second half
SC — Castañeda (Aron Guerrero assist), 49th.
SC — Jack Gleason (Georgi Ganchev assist), 57th.
