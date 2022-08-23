BOYS' SOCCER
NEW ALBANY — Finn Railey and Gus Dickman had two goals apiece to lead host New Albany to a 5-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek in boys' soccer action Monday night at Green Valley.
Caton Embry also found the net for the Bulldogs, who scored four times in the second half after leading 1-0 at intermission.
Dickman, Colin Thurston, Ollie Dickman and Aden Gary dished out assists in the win.
In goal, Zach Fleming and Jeremiah Renner combined for the shutout.
New Albany will host Class 3A No. 12 Columbus North on Tuesday night.
RED DEVILS DOWN COUGARS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville rolled to a 6-1 win over North Harrison on Monday evening.
Ronaldo Lawrence led the Red Devils with two goals while Kevin Lopez, Angel Murrillo, Diego Ruiz and Osiel Sanchez added one apiece.
Lee Clark had two saves in goal for Jeff.
"The first win of the season always feels good," Red Devils coach Colin Bell said. "The quality of play picked up in the second half, which I see as the biggest takeaway from the game. Confidence and consistent play are what our focus will be in the coming days. This team can fulfill its potential if it nails down those two key attributes."
Jeff (1-1-1) will host Seymour next Tuesday.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 6, NORTH HARRISON 1
North Harrison 1 0 — 1
Jeffersonville 4 2 — 6
Jeffersonville goals: Kevin Lopez 14th minute, Ronaldo Lawrence 34th & 43rd; Angel Murrillo 36th; Diego Ruiz 39th; Osiel Sanchez 76th.
Jeff assists: Alan Andres, Alex Stelatto, AJ Garcia, Diego Cruz.
.
REBELS SWEEP WARRIORS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern swept Christian Academy 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.