JASPER — New Albany and host Jasper played to a 1-1 tie Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the ninth minute when Gus Dickman headed in Cole Thurston's free kick.
The Wildcats got the equalizer on Jayden Boeglin's goal with 1:53 left in the first half.
"Overall we are very pleased with the effort today in what turned out to be a ridiculously hot time of day to play," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. "We are a little disappointed walking away from there with a tie, especially given the amount of possession we had along with a dominate performance. It was great to see us getting close to being 100 percent healthy after a few injuries the first two weeks. We held them to only two shots on goal. It’s always hard to score on a team that puts so many defenders in front of their goal. We did get a very nice goal off a set piece, well thought out and executed from Cole Thurston to Gus Dickman. I expect a nice bounce back against Corydon on Tuesday night."
.
NEW ALBANY 1, JASPER 1
New Albany 1 0 — 1
Jasper 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Gus Dickman (Cole Thurston assist), 31:53.
J — Jayden Boeglin, 1:53.
JV: New Albany 2 (Luke Blair, Jack Moutadier), Jasper 2.
Goal New Albany. Header by Gus Dickman, assisted by Cole Thurston pic.twitter.com/srm5XWjjW7— New Albany HS Boys Soccer (@NAHS_SoccerTeam) August 28, 2021
.
HIGHLANDERS HANDLE HATCHETS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 5-0 victory over visiting Class 2A No. 14 Washington on Saturday afternoon.
Braden Hayes had a pair of goals to lead the Highlanders while Ben Sisloff, Tejas Srinivasan and Logan Smith added one apiece. Dakota Hart, Elijah Carte and Cole Jones, the latter in his first varsity start, dished out assists for Floyd (4-1) will host Jasper at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PIONEERS TRIUMPH
INDIANAPOLIS — Class A No. 1 Providence picked up a 3-1 win at No. 9 Covenant Christian on Saturday afternoon.
Luke Jorden had a goal and an assist while Billy Hoke dished out two assists for the Pioneers (3-1), who also received goals from Cristobal Martinez and Dylan Boggs.
Charlie Scott recorded five saves in goal for Providence.
COUGARS CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting North Harrison downed Christian Academy 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
DRAGONS DOWN HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Aurelia Antoci tallied two goals to lead Silver Creek to a 4-2 win over host Henryville on Saturday afternoon.
Drake Forish and Jacob Mattingly also found the net for the Dragons, who received assists from Zach Bergen, Miguel Trejo and Aiden Garrison.
The Hornets received a goal from Andrew Knecht, as well as an own goal.
Silver Creek (2-1) next hosts Bedford NL on Tuesday, while Henryville hosts Scottsburg on the same evening.
BEARS BEAT DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Louisville Butler beat host Jeffersonville 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils (1-2) next visit Seymour on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.