NEW ALBANY — Four different players found the back of the net as visiting Charlestown downed Christian Academy 4-0 Saturday.
Austin Pickerell, Cristian Martinez Jr., Hayden Furst and freshman Jacob Carver each scored goals for the unbeaten Pirates (7-0), who are scheduled to play in the Scottsburg Invitational later this week.
The Warriors (3-4-1) will visit Silver Creek on Tuesday night.
PANTHERS BLANK FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 12 Bloomington South beat host Floyd Central 3-0 Saturday.
The Highlanders (2-2-4) will host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PIONEERS, TIGERS TIE
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 6 Providence played visiting Fern Creek (Ky.) to a 1-1 tie Saturday at Murphy Stadium.
Quentin Hesse had the Pioneers’ lone goal, off a feed from Nathan Coker.
In goal, Charlie Scott celebrated his 18th birthday with two saves for Providence (6-1-3), which will host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
DEVILS DEFEAT PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Visiting Jeffersonville had a trio of first-half goals on the way to a 3-0 win at Jennings County in Hoosier Hills Conference action Saturday.
Alexis Perez, Kevin Solorzano Lopez and Jovani Romero each found the net for the Red Devils.
In goal, Alex Juarez Lira and Lee Clark combined for a clean sheet in goal for Jeff (4-5, 1-2), which will visit Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
KNIGHTS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 3A No. 13 Castle had five second-half goals on the way to a 7-0 win over New Albany at Green Valley on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (3-5) will visit Providence on Tuesday night.
