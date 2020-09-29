8-24-20_SilverCreek@NewAlbany_Boys_Soccer_23406.jpg

New Albany's Gus Dickman fires a shot to score the final goal during the Bulldogs' 4-0 victory over Silver Creek on Monday. 

 

CHARLESTOWN — Gus Dickman had two goals and an assist to lead New Albany to a 7-1 win at Charlestown on Monday night. 

Gabe Kruer, Ryne Blair, Finn Railey each added a goal and an assist while Quin Trueblood and Cole Thurston also found the net for the Bulldogs, who got an assist from Kurt Geron. 

New Albany (9-4-1) will host Madison at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in its Hoosier Hills Conference finale.

DEVILS EDGE DRAGONS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville outlasted visiting Silver Creek 4-3 on Monday night. 

The Dragons (2-9-1) visit Austin at 6 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, the Red Devils (9-2) host Columbus East at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 

