NEW ALBANY — Sophomore Gus Dickman tallied two second-half goals to help New Albany celebrate its Senior Night with a 2-1 victory over visiting Jasper on Saturday night at the Bulldogs' new field.
After a scoreless first half, Dickman scored off a feed from Ryne Blair early in the second 40 minutes. The Wildcats netted the equalizer later before Dickman scored off a late corner kick to give New Albany the victory.
The Bulldogs (4-1) host North Harrison at 6 p.m. Monday night.
ALVAREZ HELPS WARRIORS WIN
RAMSEY — Yonelson Alvarez had four goals and an assist to help Christian Academy to a 5-4 win at North Harrison on Saturday.
Alvarez assisted Luke McCarty's goal while Tyler Doherty and Jake Dorsey dished out assists to Alvarez for the Warriors (1-2).
PIONEERS FALL
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Covenant Christian netted a second-half goal to top then-Class A No. 3 Providence 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium.
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime. Evan Scott scored the Pioneers' goal off an assist from Luke Hesse.
Providence (3-2) visit Bloomington North at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
