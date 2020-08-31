New Albany Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — Sophomore Gus Dickman tallied two second-half goals to help New Albany celebrate its Senior Night with a 2-1 victory over visiting Jasper on Saturday night at the Bulldogs' new field. 

After a scoreless first half, Dickman scored off a feed from Ryne Blair early in the second 40 minutes. The Wildcats netted the equalizer later before Dickman scored off a late corner kick to give New Albany the victory. 

The Bulldogs (4-1) host North Harrison at 6 p.m. Monday night. 

ALVAREZ HELPS WARRIORS WIN

RAMSEY — Yonelson Alvarez had four goals and an assist to help Christian Academy to a 5-4 win at North Harrison on Saturday. 

Alvarez assisted Luke McCarty's goal while Tyler Doherty and Jake Dorsey dished out assists to Alvarez for the Warriors (1-2). 

PIONEERS FALL

CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Covenant Christian netted a second-half goal to top then-Class A No. 3 Providence 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium. 

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime. Evan Scott scored the Pioneers' goal off an assist from Luke Hesse. 

Providence (3-2) visit Bloomington North at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. 

