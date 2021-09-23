NEW ALBANY — Gus Dickman's hat trick helped host New Albany to a 4-0 victory over Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night at Green Valley.
Ryne Blair added a goal and an assist while Cole Thurston had a pair of assists for the Bulldogs (6-4-3, 2-2), who followed up Monday's win over Silver Creek with a second straight triumph.
"This was the kind of game we needed," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said. "Our defense was solid and kept its composure. We had two goal-scorers and three different players had assists. Our passing game was really good tonight."
New Albany got the only goal it would need in the 16th minute, when Blair scored off a feed from Thurston.
It was still 1-0 early in the second half when Gus Dickman found the net for the first time, off an assist from Sebastian Doss. Dickman tallied two more times, in the 75th and 79th minutes for the 'Dogs, who host Columbus East at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
The Red Devils (3-8, 1-4) are back in action Saturday night, when they host Providence.
NEW ALBANY 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 0 0 — 0
New Albany 1 3 — 4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Ryne Blair (Cole Thurston assist), 24:59.
Second half
NA — Gus Dickman (Sebastian Doss), 33:28.
NA — Dickman (Thurston), 5:36.
NA — Dickman (Blair), 1:44.
Junior varsity: New Albany 2, Jeffersonville 0. NA goals: J.J. Young, Jack Moutadier. NA assist: Ollie Dickman.
PIONEERS DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Quentin Hesse had two goals and an assist to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 5-0 win at Silver Creek on Thursday night.
Billy Hoke added a goal and two assists for the Pioneers. Jackson Kaiser also found the net while Luke Jorden dished out an assist. Jorden and Charlie Scott combined for the shutout in goal.
The Pioneers (7-2-3) are scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Then, the Dragons (5-7) will turn around and host the Red Devils on Monday.
COUGARS TOP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting North Harrison downed Charlestown 2-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
BULL DOGS BLANK FLOYD
COLUMBUS — Columbus North celebrated its Senior Night with a 3-0 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Thursday night.
The Highlanders (10-4) visit Kentucky Country Day next Thursday night.
HORNETS WIN
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville downed Christian Academy 3-1 Thursday night.
The Hornets (7-6) are scheduled to host Trinity Lutheran on Monday night.
