EVANSVILLE — Gus Dickman had a hat trick to lead New Albany to a 7-1 win at Evansville Christian on Thursday night.
Finn Railey, Jack Moutadier, Caton Embry and Nathaniel Martinez also found the net for the Bulldogs. Railey also dished out an assist, as did Colin Thurston, Ollie Dickman and JJ Noveron.
FLOYD TIES BUTLER
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central and Louisville Butler played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night.
The Highlanders found the net to take an early lead. Late in the second half the Bears got the equalizer off a turnover in the backfield.
CENTURIONS TOP WARRIORS
LOUISVILLE — Christian Academy of Louisville defeated Christian Academy 5-1 Thursday evening.
The Warriors will play in the Jennings County Invitational beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.
