9-16-20_Floyd@NewAlbany_B-Soc_30751.jpg (copy)

New Albany sophomore Gus Dickman takes a shot during the Bulldogs’ match against visiting Floyd Central last season.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

EVANSVILLE — Gus Dickman had a hat trick to lead New Albany to a 7-1 win at Evansville Christian on Thursday night. 

Finn Railey, Jack Moutadier, Caton Embry and Nathaniel Martinez also found the net for the Bulldogs. Railey also dished out an assist, as did Colin Thurston, Ollie Dickman and JJ Noveron. 

FLOYD TIES BUTLER

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central and Louisville Butler played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night. 

The Highlanders found the net to take an early lead. Late in the second half the Bears got the equalizer off a turnover in the backfield. 

CENTURIONS TOP WARRIORS

LOUISVILLE — Christian Academy of Louisville defeated Christian Academy 5-1 Thursday evening. 

The Warriors will play in the Jennings County Invitational beginning at 7 p.m. tonight. 

Tags

Trending Video