Rock Creek Lions

SELLERSBURG — Marial Diper tallied two goals to help Rock Creek to a 2-2 tie against visiting Corydon Central at Haas Field on Tuesday night. 

The Lions host Louisville's Whitefield Academy on Thursday. 

COUGARS CLIP DRAGONS

SELLERSBURG — A first-half goal stood up as North Harrison topped Silver Creek 1-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday. 

The Dragons (2-7-1, 2-3) visit Providence at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

PIRATES CLIP EAGLES

LANESVILLE — Charlestown topped host Lanesville 11-2 Tuesday afternoon. 

