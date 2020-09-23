SELLERSBURG — Marial Diper tallied two goals to help Rock Creek to a 2-2 tie against visiting Corydon Central at Haas Field on Tuesday night.
The Lions host Louisville's Whitefield Academy on Thursday.
COUGARS CLIP DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — A first-half goal stood up as North Harrison topped Silver Creek 1-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday.
The Dragons (2-7-1, 2-3) visit Providence at 7 p.m. Thursday.
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Charlestown topped host Lanesville 11-2 Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.