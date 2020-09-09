SELLERSBURG — Landon Dixon's goal in the 27th minute of the second half lifted Silver Creek to a 3-2 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday night.
Creek's Cooper Murley tallied two first-half goals while Thavisha Jayawardana dished out two assists, including the game-winner. Jacob Mattingly assisted Murley's second goal as the Dragons and Pirates were deadlocked 2-all at the half.
“We gave up an easy one early in the match, but the boys fought back hard," Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. "We made a tiny adjustment in the second half that I felt helped us in the middle. Landon’s go-ahead goal, off of a great throw-in from Thavisha, was just pure heart. After getting the red card with 12 minutes left and playing one man down, the boys showed a lot grit and closed out the game. Charlestown had their chances, hats-off to them on how hard and physical they played.”
Creek (2-4-1, 2-0) visits Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
HESSE'S HAT TRICK LEADS PIONEERS TO WIN
RAMSEY — Luke Hesse had a hat trick while Evan Scott tallied two goals and an assist to lead Class A No. 3 Providence to an 8-0 win at North Harrison on Wednesday night.
Quentin Hesse and Clayton Furnish each added a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, while Edward Bobkoskie also found the net. Billy Hoke, Lazlo Langness and Zak Kaelin dished out assists for Providence (6-2).
