NEW ALBANY — Finn Railey had two goals and an assist to lead host New Albany to a 6-1 victory over visiting Charlestown on Monday night.
Gus Dickman and Caton Embry added a goal and an assist apiece while Ryne Blair and Nathaniel Higbie also found the net for the Bulldogs. Mahari Milton, Quinn Trueblood and Luke Blair dished out assists.
"Our effort was improved over last Saturday. We made lots of substitutions and they played well," New Albany coach Josh Dickman said.
.
NEW ALBANY 6, CHARLESTOWN 1
Charlestown 0 1 — 1
New Albany 3 3 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Finn Railey (Mahari Milton), 36:33.
NA — Railey (Gus Dickman), 28:36.
NA — Dickman (Railey), 18:43.
Second half
NA — Ryne Blair (Caton Embry), 32:39.
NA — Nathaniel Higbie (Quinn Trueblood), 12:25.
NA — Embry (Luke Blair), 5:56.
C — Cory Carey, 2:13.
.
LIONS TIE LIONS
SALEM — Rock Creek played host Salem to a 4-4 tie Monday night.
Marial Diper tallied two goals while Eli Benitos and Hudson Beckmann had one apiece for the Lions (8-3-2), who visit Providence tonight.
DEVILS DOWN DRAGONS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Silver Creek 2-1 Monday night.
Simeon Cheeks and Rolando Lawrence found the net for the victorious Red Devils (4-9), who host Charlestown at 7 p.m. tonight.
WARRIORS ROLL TO WIN
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to a 10-3 victory over visiting Whitefield Academy from Louisville on Monday night.
The Warriors visit Corydon Central on Thursday.
