NEW ALBANY — Jack Moutadier tallied two goals to lead New Albany to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night.
Colin Thurston, Davis Barber and Davis Krebs also found the net for the Bulldogs while Sebastian Doss, Caton Embry, Ollie Dickman and JJ Noveron dished out assists.
In goal, Zach Fleming and Jeremiah Renner combined for the clean sheet.
LIONS CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Rock Creek rolled to a 9-3 win at Lanesville on Thursday night.
WILDCATS EDGE PIONEERS
JASPER — Host Jasper edged Class 2A No. 14 Providence 2-1 Thursday night.
PANTHERS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Corydon Central clipped host Henryville 4-0 Thursday.
DRAGONS DOWN LIONS
SALEM — Six different players found the net to lift Silver Creek to a 6-1 win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday.
Evan Spear, Edwin Mendez and Aidan Flores had a goal and an assist apiece for the Dragons while Owen Eckert, Napoleon Lankford and Charlie Agulair hit the net. Additionally, Aiden Garrison dished out one assist.
Silver Creek (3-3, 1-0) host Jennings County at noon Saturday.
PIRATES BEAT SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Charlestown downed Scottsburg 3-0 in an MSC match Thursday.
Charlestown (3-1, 2-0) is scheduled to visit Silver Creek on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.