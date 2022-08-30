NEW ALBANY — Finn Railey and Gus Dickman each scored second-half goals to lift New Albany to a 2-0 victory over visiting Jasper on a "Blackout" Saturday night at Green Valley.
The match was scoreless until Railey found the net in the 57th minute. Dickman’s header in the 76th minute sealed it for the Bulldogs (3-2-1), who host Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday night.
LIONS TRIUMPH 3-0
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek scored three first-half goals en route to a 3-0 victory over visiting Whitefield Academy (Ky.) on Saturday.
Marial Diper tallied the Lions’ first goal in the 10th minute off an assist from Rijkard Upchurch. Seven minutes later Upchurch scored off a feed from Eli Benitos. Jackson Roberts netted the final goal in the 32nd minute for Rock Creek (3-1).
HESSE HELPS PIONEERS TO WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Quentin Hesse had a goal and an assist to lead Class 2A No. 17 Providence to a 2-0 win over Class A No. 8 Covenant Christian on Saturday.
Hesse assisted Luke Jorden’s goal, then scored his off of a penalty kick. Charlie Scott had four saves in goal for the Pioneers (3-1), who visit Jasper at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD BEATS WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON — Floyd Central posted a 4-1 win at 2A No. 19 Washington on Saturday night.
The Highlanders (1-1-2) visit Jasper at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
COUGARS, WARRIORS TIE
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison and Christian Academy played to a scoreless tie Saturday.
The Warriors (2-2-2) host Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. tonight.
